Erdogan's threats to invade Israel are inflammatory and only serve to escalate tensions - editorial

He is at it again. As the situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate amid Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza and the growing threat of war in the North against Hezbollah, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thrown his hat into the ring. Erdogan suggested on Sunday that Turkey might enter Israel as it had done in the past in conflicts in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. However, the president was careful not to specify the type of intervention he was suggesting. Erdogan, who has been a fierce critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to destroy Hamas, started discussing that war during a speech praising his country’s defense industry.

“We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” Erdogan told a meeting of his ruling AK Party in his hometown of Rize.“There is no reason why we cannot do this… We must be strong so that we can take these steps,” Erdogan added in the televised address.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves after attending a military parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in response to a short-lived Greek-inspired coup, in the Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus, in the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU) The president must play his cards carefully, however.

Turkey's military history

Turkey’s military history since Erdogan assumed the presidency in 2014 includes supporting anti-Assad dissidents in the Syrian Civil War (which has led to a Turkish presence in northern Syria since 2016 and an ongoing conflict with the Kurds); troop deployment in the Mali War; support for the American-led intervention in Iraq against ISIS in 2014; the Libyan Civil War and the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh (where Turkey has denied any direct role in Azerbaijan’s military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh but said last year it was using “all means” to support its close ally.) In short and with the utmost respect, Erdogan has never faced anything like the might of Israel or the IDF. Israel is not Nagorno-Karabakh. Nor is the IDF the same as Syrian dissidents or Gaddafi loyalists in the desert. Erdogan postures and poses like the belligerent populist that he is, but he would be wise to take a glance at Israel’s short history and see the military outcomes of other strongmen who thought they could take on Israel, such as Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser or Iraq’s Saddam Hussein – something Foreign Minister Israel Katz mentioned when he responded to Erdogan’s comments. Since October 7, Erdogan has made which side he is playing on pretty clear. He hosted Hamas leaders in April in highly symbolic and essential meetings that reflect the terror group’s increased influence in the country. In May, he stated that more than 1,000 members of Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey as he reiterated his stance that it was a “resistance movement” (although Turkish officials later said he misspoke.) There was also the document found in Gaza on the property of the chief of staff to Yahya Sinwar, Hamza Abu Shanab, which included plans to set up a Hamas base in Turkey. The president has additionally made clear his thoughts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating a few months ago that Netanyahu “has reached a level that would make Hitler jealous with his genocidal methods.”Some may label that a slight exaggeration. Others would point out that for a man to have such a distorted view of history ruling a NATO-member state should be worrying. Erdogan’s inflammatory rhetoric and overt threats toward Israel are not only profoundly irresponsible but also dangerously destabilizing. Such hostility has no place in the realm of international diplomacy, and perhaps it is time somebody put the Turkish president back in his place. Erdogan’s comments serve only to escalate tensions, and the international community must continue to unequivocally condemn Erdogan’s provocations and stand firm against any attempts to incite violence or destabilize the region further.