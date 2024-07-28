Jerusalem Post
Erdogan threatens Israel: 'Like we entered Karabakh and Libya - we will do the same to Israel'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 28, 2024 21:55

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made statements against Israel and even threatened to invade Israeli territory, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

"Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to Israel," Erdogan said during a party meeting, referring to the Nagorno-Karabagh dispute and Libya, which have had Turkish troops. 

