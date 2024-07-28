Erdogan threatens Israel: 'Like we entered Karabakh and Libya - we will do the same to Israel'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made statements against Israel and even threatened to invade Israeli territory, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Erdogan: “We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these things to Palestine. Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we might do the same to them. There is nothing we cannot do. Only we must be strong. “ pic.twitter.com/2usMzylIQc — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) July 28, 2024

"Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to Israel," Erdogan said during a party meeting, referring to the Nagorno-Karabagh dispute and Libya, which have had Turkish troops.