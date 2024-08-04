Reclaiming maritime dominance: The urgent need for a bold US naval strategy - opinion

As Israel is reinforcing its resolve in the region, the United States is reportedly dispatching US Navy assets to the waters near Lebanon, underscoring its intent to flex military muscle and signal deterrence.

However, while this deployment may address immediate threats, it does little to remedy the broader strategic imperative: reclaiming American dominance and securing the sea lanes of communication. The past year has seen the US position weakened, particularly due to the lack of a sufficiently bold and strong response to the Houthi rebels, a key Iranian proxy in Yemen. This inaction has allowed adversaries to erode US influence in a region where maritime supremacy is crucial, and to continue to impede key shipping lanes, disrupting supply chains and the global energy market.

The US Navy has historically been a pillar of American power, ensuring the free flow of commerce, protecting allies, and projecting strength. From the Mediterranean to the Pacific and everywhere in between, American sea power has been instrumental in maintaining global stability.

Yet, recent events in the Middle East, specifically the tepid response to Houthi aggression, highlight a troubling truth: the erosion of US naval dominance in the region.

Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen July 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

In the past year, the Houthis have escalated their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. These waters are not just strategically vital; they are lifelines for global trade and energy supplies, connecting the Suez Canal to the Indian Ocean.

The Houthis, armed and supported by Iran, have targeted oil tankers and other vessels, creating and maintaining a climate of insecurity. Despite these provocations, the US response has been limited to rhetoric and symbolic gestures rather than decisive and sustained military action.

Seeking alternatives to the US

Inaction carries a cost, and the consequences of this restrained approach are manifold. First, it emboldens Iran and its proxies, sending a message that the US is the one being deterred. This perception undermines American credibility, weakening its ability to defend its interests and allies and encouraging its adversaries to challenge its presence more aggressively. It also creates uncertainty among regional allies and status quo states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who may question the credibility of US support and seek alternative security arrangements, potentially with rival powers like Russia or China.

More critically, this inaction threatens the stability of global energy markets. The Middle East remains a crucial hub for oil and natural gas production and transport. Any disruption in these waterways can have far-reaching implications for global energy prices and supply chains – affecting everything from gasoline prices to the cost of manufacturing and transportation worldwide, a devastating double blow that fuels both inflation and insecurity.

Fossil fuels are not just an economic commodity but a strategic target that manifests in military and operational ways on the battlefield. Attacks by the Houthis – complements of Iran – disrupt global oil supplies, causing economic ripples worldwide, and drawing international attention to the vulnerability of the energy infrastructure.

Israel’s military actions, including its strategic strikes on Iranian proxies, are often motivated by the need to counterbalance Iran’s influence in the region, heavily underpinned by its fossil fuel revenues.

Furthermore, securing maritime dominance is not just about military strength; it is about ensuring global energy security. The stability of energy markets and trade depends on safe and open sea lanes, particularly in the Middle East. The US must rise to the occasion and reaffirm its role as the world’s leading naval power. Only through a sustained and strategic effort can we secure the maritime interests that are vital to global stability, our national security, and the prosperity of economies worldwide.

It is critical that the US, as the leader of the free world, regroup with its allies to demonstrate bold leadership and a steadfast commitment to ensure the continued flow of energy and trade of goods that power the global economy, and to stabilize global unrest.

The US must adopt a bold and comprehensive strategy to reclaim its dominance at sea. This strategy should be rooted in a clear understanding of the strategic landscape and a commitment to decisive action. By doing so, the US can restore its credibility, reassure its allies, and deter its adversaries, ensuring that the seas remain the domain of peace and prosperity for the next hundred years, as they have for the last hundred.

The writer, a retired rear admiral, is CEO and Co-founder of nT-Tao, Israel’s first nuclear fusion company. He completed his 30-year military career as head of the legal and strategic policy team in the IDF Planning Directorate; served as head of Sea Command in charge of naval operations, training, and doctrine; was commander of the Submarine Force; and is a research fellow at the Maritime Policy and Strategy Research Institute.