China must be careful and understand that the Muslim Brotherhood is no one's friend - opinion

The fall of Bangladesh’s democratically elected prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, days after her early return from her state visit to Beijing, is a clear indication that China had direct involvement in regime change in Bangladesh.

It was reported that Hasina received the cold shoulder in China and cut short her visit after being “dismissed.” This essentially means that China had concrete intelligence of an upcoming coup against her or was directly involved in organizing it. Probably both. It isn’t just a case of cui prodest?

I write this as it is being reported that Hasina has fled Dhaka for “a safer place,” possibly India – and that a mob has broken security to enter her house, as happened during the revolution in Sri Lanka.

The history of united Bengal is peppered with army chiefs supporting foreign powers against their sovereign. Even in this case, the army has announced an interim government. Is Bangladesh Army Chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman repeating history for China? Much as Mir Jaffar did at the Battle of Plassey against his sovereign Siraj-ud-Daulah, handing over Bengal to East India Company’s Robert Clive?

While China functions on synchronicity, the Indian subcontinent, much a believer in karma, functions on cyclicity.

China's President Xi Jinping attends the ''Senior Chinese Leader Event'' held by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 15, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

However, my thesis of China’s direct intervention in Bangladesh, potentially with the collaboration of Pakistan’s secret service, ISI, and other Muslim brotherhood elements, isn’t just based on historical conjuncture. The basis for my allegation is China’s escalation in the Muslim world. Initially, China’s engagement had been primarily with Pakistan – with the objective of countering India.

Pakistan allowed China access to the Indian ocean among other things, and kept India engaged and landlocked in the north.

Then, there was diplomatic engagement in the Middle East to ensure energy security with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). There has also been a strong relationship with the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), which invites China as a special guest while keeping India – with the world’s third-largest Muslim population – out.

CHINESE ENGAGEMENT with Islamic extremism has increased lately. Be it coordinating with Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Kashmir during its troop movements and skirmishes with India or recognizing the Taliban in order to suppress the ISIS-K and armed East Turkistan rebels, China has moved from engaging Muslim state actors to patronizing extremist non-state terrorist groups.

China's increasing role in the Middle East

This escalation can also be seen in the Middle East. First, China attempted to play peacemaker between Iran and Saudi Arabia, resulting in a historic agreement. Then, Chinese support directly escalated to openly supporting Hamas, gathering 14 Palestinian groups in Beijing – many of which are officially terrorist groups – to try to give them legitimacy without their recognizing the terrorist attack of October 7 or Israel’s security concerns or reciprocally accepting Israel’s right to exist.

Essentially, it was a Chinese coup to get Hamas and Islamic Jihad into the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), which controls the Palestinian Authority (PA).

There have been rumors in intelligence circles of Chinese assistance to Hamas, which led to the October 7 attacks. However, China has been careful to keep its engagement at arm’s length to avoid complications with the West. This explains China’s patronage of Hamas and its attempt to garner legitimacy for its clients.

Coming back to Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina was not popular with the Islamists. She is the daughter of the founding father of Bangladesh, Mujibur Rahman, who spent over 12 years of his political life in prison during British and Pakistani rule. She recently banned the pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (Jamaat) and its student wing, Chhatrashibir, for having hijacked the student protests and instigated a campaign of political violence. The Jamaat is pro-Pakistani, continues to have strong links with other Muslim brotherhood organizations to which Hamas also subscribes, and has close links with – and has infiltrated – the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and probably the armed forces as well.

Hasina has spent years of her exile in Delhi, where she seems to be headed in these hours. She is seen by China as pro-India, despite having done her best to balance the relationship between India and China. It is obvious that Beijing does not trust her – and would rather have a puppet government in Dhaka, which not only allows it access to the Indian Ocean but also complicates India’s border problems.

With Myanmar at constant civil war and now Bangladesh heading into a political flux, India’s new trade route attempts in the East with BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) and West with India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) are put on ice due to essentially Muslim brotherhood offshoots, Jamaat to the East and Hamas to the West.

Having a government hostile to Delhi in Dhaka compounds India’s security concerns with unchecked Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, increasing violence in the northeast and creating a weaker position in the Bay of Bengal.

What started as China’s appeasement of Muslim organizations worldwide, aimed at deflecting its Uighur genocide – and the ethnic replacement of its Muslim majority Uighur population – has now become a strong alliance with Islamic extremist non-state actors to disrupt democracies and accelerate geopolitical change.

China must be careful, as al-Ikhwan al-Muslimeen (Muslim Brotherhood) is no one’s friend. The invention always turns against the inventor.

The writer is the president of Glocal Cities. He is a political researcher, consultant, and entrepreneur, and has worked in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for two decades. He has interacted with leaders and decision-makers and has worked closely with people from all walks of life all over the Middle East.