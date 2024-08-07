Surge in postpartum depression among Jewish women in war-torn Israel - opinion

PPD is a mental condition affecting new mothers, characterized by feelings of sadness, fatigue, hopelessness, and, in severe cases, functional impairment and more serious consequences. The causes are varied and include hormonal, genetic, and psychological factors.

Political instability and war exacerbate the risk of PPD due to concerns about the baby’s future, constant fear of security instability, the conscription of the partner, and feelings of worry, loneliness, and burden on the mother. These feelings increase psychological stress and can lead to PPD.

A survey involving 179 Jewish women who gave birth after the October 7 massacre examined the prevalence of PPD. The questionnaire included demographic characteristics of mothers along with data on partner involvement in the war.

More than half of the sample (56%) lived in the southern region; 44% had a partner conscripted in the war; 28% were evacuated from their homes; 21% experienced injury to a close relative or friend; and 18% experienced the death of a close relative or friend.

Among secular women, the prevalence of PPD was twice as high compared to religious women and 1.6 times higher compared to traditional women. Compared to pre-war PPD prevalence among Jewish women in Israel, the current prevalence is 1.8 times higher among secular women, 2.5 times higher among traditional women, and 2.3 times higher among religious women.

The most influential factors on the prevalence of PPD were the proximity of childbirth to “Black Sabbath” (October 7, 2023), a previous history of depression, secularism, and the presence of pregnancy complications such as diabetes and preeclampsia.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Healthcare professionals (nurses in well-baby clinics, family doctors, community nurses, and pediatricians) should proactively identify women likely suffering from PPD and refer them for diagnosis and help.

In Israel, PPD screening is performed four-to-eight weeks after childbirth in Tipat Halav clinics – family care centers. We recommend adding another assessment four-to-six months post-birth, especially for women with a history of depression.

The prevalence of PPD is lower among religious women due to stronger social support, a sense of meaning and purpose from religious faith, and a close-knit community and family framework that provides practical support and reduces the burden on the mother.

Comprehensive and in-depth research is needed to examine the factors influencing the development of depression during war and to identify women at high risk.

The writers are researchers in the Department of Nursing at Ashkelon Academic College.