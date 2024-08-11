Want the solution to mental anguish? Try prayer - opinion

Have you ever prayed? I mean really prayed.

I am not referring to the practice that many of us are familiar with – mumbling some standard text in a foreign language that we don’t understand while our minds wander to what we might have for breakfast when we arrive home from our “prayers.”

I mean deep from the heart, visceral, gut-wrenching prayer.

Each week on a Monday night, I am fortunate enough to lead a class on “Prayer.” It is really a discussion group delving into the meaning, both simple and deep, of our traditional Jewish prayers.

Last Monday night, we discussed the concept of Modim (Thanksgiving) within the central and most important prayer, the Amidah.

The participants all had a slightly different take on what this word meant. A Jewish person holds Tehillim, the book of Psalms, seeking solace in prayer on Memorial Day in Tel Aviv (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Apparently, there are 10 times more words in English than there are in Hebrew, and so, it is not surprising that there were many variants of the meaning of the Hebrew word Modim.

We had suggestions of eternal gratitude, indebtedness, fealty, loyalty, acknowledgment, and just plain thanks.

The following day, on Tuesday morning, while the content of the session was still fresh in my mind, an unexpected opportunity came my way to understand the meaning of prayer in many of its aspects.

I turned up at 9 a.m. at the local hospital for what was meant to be a routine ultrasound test on my abdomen.

I lay down on the examination couch and duly bared my torso for the nice, young sonographer chap to do his thing with the ultrasound probe.

Being a physician, I had a pretty good idea of what he was looking for at various junctures,and that it was meant to take no more than 10-15 minutes.

He wasn’t chatty, just very professional: “Deep breath, in-out; turn on your side; hold your breath,” and other such bland instructions, which I obeyed diligently.

But he kept going back to one part of my abdomen, pressing harder each time, as if searching for an elusive part of my innards.

Time went on and he didn’t finish. He kept returning to the stubbornly evasive area.

Fifteen minutes became 20, and I began to be concerned.

Then he stopped and turned to his computer screen, where a bunch of numbers and measurements came up. He had his back to me and was shaking his head, scratching his beard, and huffing and puffing.

SOMETHING WASN’T right.

I calmed myself, telling my inner worrisome brain that it was probably a malfunctioning computer program and not some malfunction in my abdomen.

Suddenly, he picked up the phone and rang through to an unknown (to me) colleague and asked him to come to room 1 immediately.

Now I was really worried. Why did he need help? What had he discovered? What malign sinister intruder was lurking beneath my surface?

My thoughts began to run riot in my head. Which of my children would I task with sorting out my affairs? What would I tell my family? What about my son and his wife and kids who made Aliyah just last week?

The colleague arrived, and they huddled in front of the screen, whispering between them.

They called for a third colleague, obviously more senior. There was a delay before she came, as she was clearly tied up with something else.

That’s when the prayer kicked in!

All of those things, which only 12 hours earlier were part of an academic exercise, suddenly were very real. I prayed silently that my fears were unfounded and that if they were not unfounded, I would have the strength to cope with whatever came my way. I gave thanks and acknowledgment to the Almighty for all the blessings He had hitherto bestowed upon me, and I prayed for just a little bit more beneficence.

In those few minutes, I understood the true meaning of prayer.

The benefits of prayer

In times of threat and challenge, the value of prayer emerges as a multifaceted tool, offering solace, unity, and a pathway to mental peace. Prayer is not just a spiritual exercise but a deeply human practice that spans cultures and religions, providing individuals with a sense of connection, hope, and resilience. When the world seems uncertain and perilous, prayer becomes a sanctuary that addresses both the mind and the spirit.

In moments of prayer, individuals recognize that they are not the ultimate source of power in their lives. This acknowledgment is humbling, fostering a sense of humility that is crucial during times of threat. By expressing thanks, people acknowledge their limitations and the existence of forces beyond their control, be it a Higher Power (which some of us call God), the universe, or the collective goodwill of humanity. This recognition shifts the burden of omnipotence from the individual, allowing for a more balanced perspective where one does not have to carry the weight of the world alone.

Moreover, prayer serves as an effective stress buster. In the face of challenges, stress and anxiety can overwhelm the mind, leading to feelings of helplessness and despair. Engaging in prayer offers a structured moment of pause, a break from the relentless flow of worrying thoughts. It provides a space where individuals can articulate their fears and hopes, releasing pent-up emotions that otherwise might fester internally. This release is cathartic, promoting emotional health and reducing the physical manifestations of stress. The rhythmic and meditative aspects of prayer can also calm the nervous system, lowering heart rates and inducing a state of relaxation that counters the physiological impacts of stress.

The act of voicing concerns, whether silently or aloud, helps in processing complex emotions, making them more manageable. Knowing that someone or something is listening, be it a divine entity or the collective consciousness, instills a sense of being heard and understood, which is immensely comforting.

This brings hope and optimism.

The belief that our prayers are heard and that there is a possibility for change cultivates hope. This hope is a powerful motivator, enabling individuals to face adversities with a positive outlook. Optimism, born out of prayer, propels action and perseverance. It encourages a mindset where challenges are seen as surmountable and threats are met with resilience and determination.

Communal prayer amplifies these benefits by bringing people together for a common cause. In times of collective threat, such as today, communal prayer becomes a powerful, unifying force. It transcends individual boundaries, creating a sense of solidarity and shared purpose. When people gather to pray, they affirm their commitment to support each other, fostering a communal spirit that can be incredibly uplifting. This collective energy not only strengthens interpersonal bonds; it also mobilizes communities to act with greater cohesion and compassion, addressing threats with a united front.

I know, dear readers, that you will be anxious to know the outcome of my ordeal. The senior radiographer messed around a bit more on my abdomen and smiled. My prayers were answered as she said those beautiful Hebrew words, “Hakol Beseder!” – everything is fine.

Let’s all utilize the power of prayer and hope for the answer from on High of “Hakol Beseder.”

The writer is a rabbi and physician who lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya, and is co-founder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism. His lessons are recorded and available on YouTube.