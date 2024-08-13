Tel Aviv prayer protest spotlights secular-religious rift - editorial

A few days ago, as the sun set over Tel Aviv, more than a hundred people gathered at Dizengoff Square to pray – men and women together, without partitions. This peaceful protest was a response to the Tel Aviv Municipality’s decision to ban segregated prayers in public spaces.

The event reflected a moment of the deepening rift between secular and religious communities in Israel. A few secular protesters voiced their discomfort, underscoring the tension that persists in our society. This gathering was more than a prayer; it was a microcosm of the broader divisions that threaten our national cohesion.

Just hours before the tragic events of October 7, 2023 – the worst attack on Israel in decades – our society was embroiled in similar toxic debates. We were consumed by internal strife, distracted by political and religious disputes, and blind to the external threats gathering at our borders. Our vulnerability on that day was not just due to military unpreparedness but because we had allowed our internal divisions to weaken us.

Tisha B’Av reminds us of the devastating consequences of sinat hinam – baseless hatred. The First and Second Temples were destroyed not merely by external enemies, but by internal strife that left us vulnerable. Today, the modern State of Israel stands as our third metaphorical temple, and it, too, is at risk if we do not heed the lessons of history.

Recent surveys from the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) reveal alarming trends. A Pew Research Center survey conducted from March to April 2024 found that over 70% of Israelis perceive strong conflicts between the political Left and Right. This polarization has eroded trust in our institutions, leadership, and collective future, leaving us divided and distracted from the true threats we face.

The secular-religious divide is a particularly dangerous fault line. The prayer gathering at Dizengoff Square is just one example of the tension between these communities. This divide is reflected in the broader discomfort with public religious observance, especially in secular strongholds like Tel Aviv, and it underscores the widening rift within our society.

Ethnic tensions between Jewish and Arab Israelis further complicate our social fabric. A Pew survey conducted from March 3 to April 4, 2024, found that trust in national institutions is increasingly polarized, with Jewish Israelis viewing these institutions positively, while Arab Israelis express growing disenfranchisement.

As we approach Tisha B’Av this year, the stakes are even higher with looming external threats. Intelligence reports indicate that Iran may be planning an attack on this historic day, a chilling reminder of the dangers that lie beyond our borders. The threat of an Iranian attack underscores the urgent need for national unity. We cannot afford to be divided when our enemies are united in their desire to destroy us.

The tragedy of October 7, 2023, must serve as a wake-up call. We cannot return to the state of division that left us so vulnerable. The modern State of Israel, our third temple, is fragile. If we allow sinat hinam to take root once more, we risk losing everything we have built.

Unity above all

This Tisha B'Av, let us commit to fostering unity, even in the face of our differences. Our strength lies in our solidarity, in our ability to stand together against those who seek to harm us. Our enemies are not the fellow Israelis with whom we disagree; they are the external forces that threaten our existence.

The modern State of Israel is a beacon of hope, a symbol of resilience and renewal. But like the temples before it, it is not invincible. It is up to us to ensure that it remains standing – not just physically, but as a united, resilient, and thriving society. As we enter this period of mourning and reflection, let us learn from our past and build a future rooted in unity, respect, and shared purpose. Only through such a commitment can we prevent the collapse of our modern-day temple and ensure that Israel remains a strong, vibrant, and enduring homeland for the Jewish people.