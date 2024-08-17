A great leader: Growth of Morocco under King Mohammed VI's 25-year-rule - opinion

Eid el-Arch or the Throne Day, celebrated annually in Morocco on July 30, is a unique day to Morocco and the Moroccan diaspora. This year, it marked 25 years since King Mohammed VI ascended to the throne, providing an opportunity to review some of the key trends in Moroccan foreign policy under his leadership.

These trends, based on long-term strategies, address domestic challenges, promote economic development, strengthen its international standing, and become a beacon of multiculturalism and coexistence between Muslims and Jews.

This article offers an overview of the direction Morocco is heading and the compass guiding Mohammed Vi in steering the kingdom at the western edge of Africa.

The king’s late father, Hassan II, once said, “Morocco is like a tree with its roots in Africa and its branches over Europe,” reflecting the country’s orientation during his era. Since the late 1990s, however, Morocco has also been returning to its roots, focusing on developing ties with the “New South” which comprises Africa and the rest of global south. King Mohammed VI has led this strategic policy, making over 50 visits to more than 30 African countries, resulting in hundreds of cooperation agreements.

In February 2017, Morocco rejoined the African Union after a 30-year absence and is currently working to strengthen its involvement in other regional institutions such as The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). By January 2021, Morocco had joined the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), establishing Casablanca as a regional financial hub. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, meets with King Mohamed VI of Morocco during a state visit reception at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates December 04, 2023. (credit: RYAN CARTER/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS)

Morocco is now the second-largest African investor after South Africa, leading major projects such the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline; and the Atlantic-African initiative, which aims to provide Sahel countries with access to the ocean. Beyond economics, Morocco attracts young Africans to its academic institutions, fostering connections with future leaders on the continent.

The Sahara issue

THE SAHARA issue is of utmost importance to Morocco, which views its southern provinces as integral to its sovereignty and a natural connection to sub-Saharan Africa. This importance was underscored by King Mohammed VI in August 2022, when he stated that “the Sahara issue is the prism through which Morocco views its international environment.” Morocco has not hesitated to take a firm stance, even against allies, when its interests in the Sahara have been at stake.

Alongside diplomatic efforts, significant economic investments have been made to develop the Sahara region, attracting international conferences and megaprojects. This unwavering policy has garnered growing international support for the Moroccan position, including from the United States, Israel, Spain, Germany, France, and others. The relentless efforts of Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita have been crucial in this mission.

Morocco’s cultural diplomacy is a cornerstone of its international relations, leveraging its rich history and diverse heritage as strategic assets. The country uses its cultural events – festivals and exhibitions – to showcase its heritage and enhance its image as a beacon of tolerance and coexistence. The king has advanced this vision by renewing historical cities and focusing on cultural preservation, including archaeological excavations that affirm Morocco’s identity through its historical remnants.

The Bayt Dakira, or "House of Memory," inaugurated in Essaouira by King Mohammed VI, and led by his advisor André Azoulay,highlights Morocco's shared Jewish and Muslim heritage and has become an international attraction. Through these initiatives, Morocco uses culture as a vital source of soft power to build bridges, foster cooperation, and connect people. This cultural diplomacy not only strengthens Morocco's global image but also helps address various challenges by promoting a positive narrative and enhancing its international partnerships.

The country plays a key role in regional stability in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Its unique position as a meeting point between East and West, its moderate Islamic character, and King Mohammed VI’s status as “Commander of the Faithful” (leader of the believers) enable it to mediate conflicts effectively.

Moroccan mediation has been evident in the Libyan conflict, the Malian crisis, Palestinian reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah, and the Qatar-Gulf dispute, maintaining active neutrality and engagement with all involved parties. This policy, termed “constructive neutrality,” has reinforced Morocco’s image as a peace-seeking nation with diverse alliances.

In Morocco, religion and faith are foundational elements for fostering moderation and internal stability and developing ties with religious communities worldwide. Morocco employs “religious diplomacy,” leveraging its rich heritage and the king’s religious authority as a descendant of Mohammed and “Commander of the Faithful.”

Sufi brotherhoods in Morocco, such as the Tijaniyya, Qadiriyya, and Nasiriyya, act as religious embassies connecting it to West Africa and the Sahel. Investments in preserving religious heritage sites attract thousands of tourists and pilgrims annually.

Morocco’s experience in combating extremism positions it as a key player in regional and international forums like the Global Counterterrorism Forum, the International Coalition against ISIS, and Hedayah – the International Center of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism in Abu Dhabi. The Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Morchidines, and Morchidates, inaugurated in 2015, trains religious leaders in Islamic moderation – collaborating with countries in Africa, Europe, and beyond.

Diversifying Morocco's alliances

KING MOHAMMED VI has prioritized diversifying Morocco’s alliances and boosting its role in regional and international organizations. Building on the legacies of the king’s father and his grandfather, King Mohammed V. this strategy includes strengthening ties with Europe through the “Southern Neighborhood Policy,” and leveraging his role as chairman of the Jerusalem Committee in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Morocco has also deepened its ties with the United States, promoting joint economic initiatives in Africa, participating in the Abraham Accords and NATO, hosting international conferences, and strengthening ties with the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and Japan.

These efforts have enhanced Morocco’s international standing and addressed major global challenges: climate change, terrorism, deradicalization, and illegal migration. Its increased representation in international bodies, such as Omar Zniber’s presidency of the UN Human Rights Committee, underscores its active role. In today’s multi-polar world, navigating various arenas and maintaining diverse alliances are crucial for protecting the kingdom’s national interests.

The kingdom has also been active in maintaining ties with its diaspora, which numbers around 4.5 million, some 10% of its population. King Mohammed VI’s efforts have strengthened these connections, transforming migration from a loss into an opportunity. Initiatives include establishing the Ministry for Moroccans Living Abroad, creating a national migration day, forming the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME), and the development of a Moroccan investment network.

This approach also extends to the Jewish Moroccan diaspora, including the Jewish community in Israel, which numbers about one million, making it the second-largest Moroccan diaspora after France. As King Hassan II said, “When a Jew emigrates from Morocco, we do not lose a citizen but gain an ambassador.”

Integrating sports

INTEGRATING SPORTS as a source of soft power in Moroccan foreign policy has enhanced Morocco’s global standing, developed international relationships, and promoted national solidarity and pride. King Mohammed VI has invested significantly in developing sports infrastructure, enabling his country to host international events.

Football is the most prominent example, with Morocco maintaining active partnerships with over 40 African football federations, providing support for infrastructure, as well as national team and referee training. This has helped Morocco reconnect with the continent, following its return to the African Union.

After the success of the Moroccan team in the recent World Cup, the country is set to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025; and the FIFA World Cup in 2030 together with Spain and Portugal – this cooperation is expected to improve political and economic ties between the three countries.

These events also require developing national infrastructure, such as roads, ports, airports, and tourism facilities, within a short time frame and with substantial investment. Morocco’s achievements in football and sports result from both the king’s long-term vision and the dedication and talent of Moroccan athletes.

Over 25 years under King Mohammed VI’s leadership, Morocco has seen steady progress as an emerging player on the international stage. This evolution is not accidental but the result of a well-thought-out vision and strategic planning reflecting respect for tradition and authenticity.

And so, the diplomatic journey of Morocco continues.

This article was published in Hebrew on the website of the Forum for Regional Thinking.

The writer is an entrepreneur and strategic consultant for developing partnerships with Morocco and the MENA region. She is the director of academic and educational programs at The Regional Organization for Peace, Economics & Security (ROPES) and a research fellow at the Forum for Regional Thinking and Mitvim Institute for Regional Foreign Policies.