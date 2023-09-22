Israel and US health ministers sign landmark cooperation agreement

Health ministers of Israel and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding, cementing their commitment to bolster cooperation between their respective health ministries, on Thursday. During his official visit to the US, Health Minister Moshe Arbel of Israel and his American counterpart, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, formally sealed this groundbreaking agreement, aimed at fortifying collaboration across several critical domains of healthcare.

In a joint statement, the ministers highlighted their unwavering dedication to partnering on numerous issues of paramount importance to both Israel and the US. These key areas encompass the advancement and expansion of mental health services, research in healthcare, and technology assessment.

Additionally, the agreement touches upon topics such as food security, drug, and medical device licensing, public health readiness for future pandemics, behavioral health, digital health, and the integration of artificial intelligence into the healthcare system.

Genomic medicine and personalized healthcare

The memorandum also placed great emphasis on the fields of genomic medicine and personalized healthcare. Israeli Health Minister Moshe Arbel meets with his American counterpart Xavier Becerra in New York on September 21, 2023. (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

Arbel shared his thoughts on this development, stating, "The bond between Israel and the US has never been stronger, and the collaborative efforts between our nations hold immense importance. The lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath serve as a beacon, compelling us to join forces in finding solutions to address both physical and mental health challenges.

"Israel's and America's healthcare systems are renowned for their excellence. I am delighted and honored to have had the privilege of signing this pivotal memorandum of understanding, which promises to bring comfort, prosperity, and blessings not only to the citizens of Israel and the US but also to people worldwide. In this agreement, we have placed mental health at the forefront, emphasizing its importance and ensuring that mental health services are no longer relegated to the periphery of healthcare in both Israel and the US."