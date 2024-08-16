Editor's Notes: Why Harris’s golden boy should alarm every friend of Israel

It’s the kind of brisk Washington morning where the air feels heavy with history, the sort of day when policy decisions made behind closed doors ripple out to every corner of the globe. In one of those polished offices, Ilan Goldenberg, a man with a formidable resume and set of opinions, steps into his new role as Kamala Harris’s Jewish community liaison. To those who don’t follow Middle East policy closely, his name might not ring any bells. But for those of us who do, his appointment is a warning – a sign that the Biden administration might be ready to gamble with the security of Israel and, by extension, the stability of the entire region. As specified at depth and length by The Jerusalem Post’s diaspora correspondent Michael Starr on Friday, Goldenberg’s career has been built on a specific ideological foundation: a deep, almost dogmatic, belief in the power of diplomacy, even with the most duplicitous of regimes, and a marked skepticism toward any show of strength by Israel. He’s the kind of man who, when faced with a roaring fire, would argue for a drop of water rather than a fire hose, fearing that the latter might cause too much of a splash.

Take, for instance, his unwavering defense of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal. To Goldenberg, this agreement was a masterpiece of diplomacy – a carefully crafted shield against the specter of a nuclear-armed Iran. “The deal would deter Iran from ever pursuing a bomb because it knows that if it started to dash, it would be caught quickly and attacked,” he once argued with the confidence of someone who has never had to face the terrifying consequences of being wrong.But the reality is far less rosy. The JCPOA did not dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities; it merely pressed pause on them. Worse, it unfroze billions of dollars that Iran swiftly funneled to its network of proxies – terrorist groups that have spilled Israeli blood and sown chaos across the Middle East. Goldenberg’s belief that the deal was the “best of bad options” reveals a fatal flaw in his thinking: he is willing to settle for a temporary Band-Aid rather than pursue a more complex, but ultimately more effective, cure.

Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS) For Israel, surrounded by enemies who dream of its destruction, such half-measures are not just inadequate – they’re dangerous. The October 7 massacre occurred as a result of Iran becoming almost untouchable by the West, and the country’s support of its proxies on all fronts. Let’s face it: the JCPOA failed. Never mind that these settlements are often used as a convenient scapegoat by Palestinian leaders to avoid promoting a long-lasting peace agreement, as they have no genuine interest in negotiating peace. Because the real issue isn’t a few apartment buildings, but rather the refusal of these same leaders to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

Goldberg's criticism extends to some of the most significant decisions in recent US-Israel relations