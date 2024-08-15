Pro-Palestinian protestors invade Kamala Harris event, throw smoke bombs

Pro-Palestinian protestors in New York on Thursday interrupted an event in support of Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris by throwing smoke bombs at the scene, resulting in the arrest of dozens, according to a Y-Net report.
In footage circulating on X, formally Twitter, havoc can be seen at the scene of the event, with people wearing keffiyehs and holding Palestinian flags as the NYPD makes arrests.
Pro/Palestine protesters just invaded a private meeting between Kamala Harris and her campaign officials in NYC. The protesters set off smoke bombs and berated everyone. pic.twitter.com/vnS7F8pBck— DK (@1Nicdar) August 15, 2024