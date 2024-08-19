Shir’s lemonade stands: A beacon of hope in uncertain times - opinion

As Israel faces one of the most challenging periods in recent history, with conflict and uncertainty all around us, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Every day, we brace ourselves for what might come next. But as August 23rd approaches, I’m holding my breath for another reason. It would have been my son Shir’s 5th birthday—a day that now symbolizes both deep sorrow and unwavering hope.

Shir was just a little over a year old when we first noticed something wasn’t right. Despite countless doctor visits, it wasn’t until months later that we learned the unthinkable: our bright, happy boy had neuroblastoma, an aggressive cancer that was already spreading through his tiny body. Despite our relentless efforts, including treatments in both Israel and the United States, we lost Shir before his third birthday.

In the midst of a war that demands our focus and resources, it might seem difficult to turn our attention to anything else. But even in these dark times, we must remember that our fight isn’t just about surviving the present—it’s about building a future. Shir’s Lemonade Stands, born out of the darkest days of my life, now offer enormous hope. These events symbolize our collective commitment to life, to showing up for each other, and to the possibility of a cure. They remind me that the only way through darkness is to keep moving forward, toward the light.

And there is light; we simply need to know where to shine it. Neuroblastoma is a rare yet deadly childhood cancer, responsible for 12% of all pediatric cancer deaths despite making up only 8% of cases. But with greater awareness among physicians and parents about the early signs of neuroblastoma, more families could detect this devastating disease early. With increased urgency and funding for promising research around the world, more children could survive it.

Shir for life (credit: Courtesy) We have already seen a glimpse of that future and what is possible when we unite for the sake of our children. In just two years since we lost Shir and began this work, we’ve made significant progress. We issued the first-ever call for dedicated neuroblastoma research funding in Israel, partnering with the Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) to commit $180,000 over three years. This historic investment supports Israeli scientists as they work toward new treatments. We’ve also begun funding a two-year research project at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), contributing $180,000 in funding over two years.

Working for a better future

Our efforts extend beyond funding. We launched a scholarship program to enable Israeli physicians to participate in international conferences, ensuring they stay at the forefront of neuroblastoma treatment. And we hosted Israel’s first-ever educational conference for parents, bringing together all the centers treating neuroblastoma in the country. This event provided crucial information and support to families, uniting the community in our shared fight against this devastating disease.

These achievements are more than just milestones; they are the building blocks of a future where no child has to suffer the way Shir did. Every step forward, every dollar raised, brings us closer to that future.

On August 22nd and 23rd, I invite you to join us in honoring Shir’s memory. Whether you host a stand, donate, or simply share the message, your involvement matters. Together, we can ensure that Shir’s legacy is one of hope, unity, and a relentless pursuit of a cure. In a time when so much feels uncertain and impossible, this is something we can do—something that makes a real difference.

With profound gratitude,Shir’s mom, Einat Dado Baralia

Learn more about Shir for Life and how to support Shir's Lemonade Stands in your community and online: https://www.shirforlife.com/lemonade-stands

The writer is the founder and CEO of Shir for Life.