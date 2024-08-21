Letters to the Editor, August 21, 2024: Israel's problems

‘It’s the economy, stupid!’

The focus of the upcoming election for most US voters is not the Israel-Hamas war (“Israel-Hamas war to take center stage as Democratic Nat’l Convention opens,” JTA, August 18); nor is it Ukraine.

Foreign affairs are important, of course, but to quote James Carville, Bill Clinton’s political adviser, in 1992: “It’s the economy, stupid!” The majority of America cares about the costs of groceries, gas and medicine; rents and mortgages; potential health care and Social Security cuts; climate problems – wildfires or flooding or drought depending on where they live; immigration; voting rights; and, of course, abortion rights.

As a dual citizen, I will vote in the US election, but my vote isn’t really necessary because it’s in New York and that state will go to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz; so will the votes of friends from California who live here. Absentee votes of friends and family who are registered in Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia may be slightly more significant.

Given my druthers, I’d like to see America get rid of the antiquated Electoral College, so that it’s really a “one person, one vote” system and the US president is elected by the popular vote. Think about the Gore-Lieberman team, or Hillary Clinton as president if that had been the system in 2000 and 2016.

I’m looking forward to reading The Jerusalem Post after the Democratic National Convention this week when the policies of both parties – with perhaps actual positions on foreign affairs – receive some attention, and not just the personalities and campaigning tactics of the candidates.

ISABEL BERMAN

Ra’anana

Breath of fresh air

Kudos to Uri Pilichowski for “Disagreement isn’t division” (August 18). He is finally giving a positive slant to our current situation. Reading his article was a breath of fresh air after we’ve been bombarded with all the negative articles in The Jerusalem Post.

I am so tired of being forced to look at pictures of the protests at least once a week on the front page. Supposedly these are different protests from the ones before October 7, but I beg to differ. I feel that the poor unfortunate people, who lost family members or had family members kidnapped, are being taken advantage of and are used to spout anti-government propaganda.

I know many have submitted articles criticizing these protests. I wish you would have the courage to publish these articles.

SUSAN SHALEM

Jerusalem

Non-partisan and objective

“Genesis Prize chairman: An open letter to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz” by Stan Polovets (August 19) was, under the guise of an opinion piece, nothing more than a very heavy-handed attempt to urge the readers who hold US citizenship to vote for the Democratic ticket. This reader now expects to see an article of the same tone supporting the Republican ticket to ensure that The Jerusalem Post maintains its reputation as non-partisan and objective.

JAY SHAPIRO

Jerusalem

Refreshing to read

With the plethora of articles appearing in The Jerusalem Post in recent days, including “The Jewish victimization card” by Cookie Schwaeber-Issan (August 18) and “An open letter to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz” by Stan Polovets, analyzing Jewish influence or lack thereof on the current Democratic National Convention, it was refreshing to read Sherwin Pomerantz’s practical approach to American politics, “A lesson in democracy” (August 19).

As Pomerantz points out, American politicians make decisions based on getting elected, and once in office, on what is best for their constituency in America. In the final analysis, that is what any country demands of its elected officials.

For us in Israel to presume otherwise can be counterproductive, diverting attention from issues such as antisemitism, plaguing the US today.

MARION REISS

Beit Shemesh

Under strict orders

Getting blackmailed by your enemies into a deal is one thing but by so-called friends is another (“Blinken: Israel okays bridging agreement, Hamas must say yes, ‘perhaps last moment to free hostages,’” August 20).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears to be under strict orders to produce a deal no matter what, so that a white piece of paper can be waved at the Democratic National Convention this week, declaring peace in our time.

It’s called appeasement, and Yahya Sinwar’s laugh is being heard echoing through those dreaded tunnels.

STEPHEN VISHNICK

Tel Aviv

Simultaneously unrealizable

In “Terrorists for hostages: The agonizing dilemma” (August 16), David Weinberg describes the terrible dilemma in which the two goals of eliminating Hamas by war, and freeing the hostages, both proclaimed loudly by our government last October 8, has got our country. Today, over 10 months later, we have achieved neither. It need not have been this way.

Declaring war is a big deal – it must be won – and, as predicted repeatedly here, it may drag on for a very long time. On the other hand, hostages, especially civilians ranging in age from very young to old age, must be freed without delay. This realization, among others, makes the two goals mutually exclusive; they are incompatible, simultaneously unrealizable.

Had our IDF proceeded by declaring first that the one and only goal was to free the hostages, any outcry of disproportionality, or even genocide, would have been countered loud and clear with a demand on our part: Return all our hostages and we will stop our attacks immediately. Then, having achieved this most noble, and unassailable, of goals, we would have been ready to consider how to deal with Hamas and our other enemies afterward.

Clearly, it is too late to change the course of past events. However, it would be hoped that we have learned to react to future aggression of this kind with less bluster and more wisdom.

GEORGE MOSCHYTZ

Jerusalem

The nation of all Jews

In “Tisha B’Av lessons: Compromise over conflict to avert catastrophe” (August 13), Herb Keinon unfortunately fails to mention the compromise which would show Israel to be the nation of all Jews. If religious services are to be held in a public arena, two areas – not adjacent, but close to one another – should be designated.

One area should be provided for officiants and attendees who require gender segregation during prayers, and a mehitza (separation) should be set up in that area. No mehitza should be constructed in the other area, where the officiants and attendees do not want gender separation. Perhaps women would even be permitted to participate in the service conducted in this area.

Of course, there should be no attempt by anyone praying in the area of his/her choice to disrupt the services of the people praying in the other area.

TOBY F. BLOCK

Atlanta

Disturbed by the title

I strongly commend Alan Freishtat, director of the Wellness Clinic, for his latest in a series of articles promoting the health benefits of whole-food, plant-based diets. However, as president emeritus of Jewish Veg and author of Vegan Revolution: Saving Our World, Revitalizing Judaism, I was disturbed by the article’s title: “I am not a vegan” (August 15).

Jews should seriously consider shifting to veganism because animal-based diets seriously violate basic Jewish teachings on preserving our health, treating animals with compassion, protecting the environment, conserving natural resources, and reducing hunger. Such shifts are also essential to efforts to avert a climate catastrophe.

Reducing meat consumption would enable the reforesting of the vast areas now used for grazing and growing feed crops for animals. The additional trees would absorb much atmospheric CO2, reducing it from its current very dangerous level, potentially leaving a habitable, healthy, and environmentally sustainable world for future generations.

Fortunately, it is much easier to be a vegan today because of the abundance of plant-based substitutes with appearances, textures, and tastes so similar to meat and other animal products that even longtime meat-eaters can’t tell the difference.

RICHARD H. SCHWARTZShoresh