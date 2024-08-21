What's happening at UCLA is a microcosm of US society - opinion

It’s 2024, and a university in the United States had to be told by a judge that they cannot have a “No Jews allowed” area on their campus. Let that sink in.

In a country that prides itself on being a beacon of freedom and equality, we are witnessing a moment so regressive, so backward, that it feels like something out of a dark chapter in our history books. But it’s not history – it’s happening right now.

This isn’t just about one university’s failure to protect its Jewish students; it’s about a much larger societal failure. How did we get to a point where a court had to step in to remind a prestigious institution that antisemitism is not only unacceptable but illegal? This is not just a legal issue – it’s a moral one, and it’s a damning indictment of where we are as a nation.

The recent court ruling mandating that the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) must protect its Jewish students is a significant step forward, but it also shines a harsh light on a broader problem in America – our collective failure to recognize the persistence and pervasiveness of antisemitism.

This ruling doesn't just address an isolated issue on one campus; it taps into a deeper, more troubling reality: America has a blind spot when it comes to antisemitism, and too many people still don't see it as the urgent threat that it is.

IN MANY ways, what’s happening at UCLA is a microcosm of what’s happening across the country. Despite clear evidence of rising incidents of vandalism, verbal harassment, and even physical attacks, there remains a disturbing level of denial or indifference when it comes to antisemitism. People often assume that because Jewish communities are generally perceived as integrated and successful, they are immune to bigotry and hate. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Antisemitism has the ability to hide in plain sight. It often masquerades as something else – political criticism, jokes, or “legitimate” debates about Israel – when, in reality, it’s the same old hate dressed in new clothes. For decades, Jewish Americans have been warning about the rising tide of antisemitism, but too often, their concerns have been dismissed or minimized. The UCLA ruling forces us to confront the uncomfortable truth that ignoring antisemitism doesn’t make it go away – it only makes it stronger.

US is in denial

This denial is deeply rooted in the American psyche. There’s a tendency to believe that because we fought against the Nazis in World War II, we have somehow inoculated ourselves against antisemitism. But the truth is, antisemitism didn’t end with the defeat of Hitler – it simply evolved. Today, it manifests in more insidious ways through conspiracy theories, coded language, and a pervasive skepticism about Jewish identity and loyalty.

Even more disturbing is how antisemitism is often cloaked in the rhetoric of inclusivity. Those who claim to represent all voices often silence the very people they say they stand for, with the implication that Jews don’t share these universal values. This is nothing less than coded antisemitism. It’s an insidious way of “othering” the Jewish community, suggesting that Jews are somehow outside the moral framework that guides the rest of society.

The consequences of this denial are severe. When society refuses to acknowledge the reality of antisemitism, it leaves Jewish communities vulnerable and isolated. It also emboldens those who harbor and spread these hateful beliefs, allowing them to operate with impunity. The UCLA ruling is a wake-up call, not just for universities, but for the entire country. It's a reminder that antisemitism is not a relic of the past, it's a very real and present danger.

The rise of antisemitism isn’t a sudden phenomenon, it’s the result of decades of erosion in the principles that once guided our collective fight for equality and justice. We need only look at the legacy of leaders like Sen. Matthew Feldman, Teaneck’s first Jewish mayor, to understand what true commitment to these principles looks like. Feldman, who spearheaded the voluntary integration of Teaneck’s schools in the 1960s, demonstrated that real progress requires more than just good intentions. It demands action, courage, and an unwavering dedication to justice for all.

In communities like Teaneck, where the Jewish population has long been an integral part of the town’s fabric, these tensions are particularly pronounced. Teaneck prides itself on being a diverse, inclusive community, but as anyone who lives here knows, the reality is more complicated. The November walkout at Teaneck High School, where students chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” on the high school lawn, highlighted how easily political expression can spill over into antisemitism. This isn’t just a local issue; it reflects a broader, systemic problem where support for one cause can sometimes cloak more sinister undercurrents of hate.

The fight against antisemitism requires more than just lip service. It demands action, honesty, and a commitment to living up to the values we claim to hold dear. The UCLA ruling should be a wake-up call for all of us. It should remind us that antisemitism is not just another form of prejudice – it’s a deeply entrenched, insidious force that requires a specific and determined response.

IF WE truly want to honor the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement, we must recognize that the fight against antisemitism is part of that legacy. It’s not enough to be anti-racist; we must also be actively antisemitic. We must reject the dangerous trend of allowing antisemitism to slip through the cracks, disguised as political activism or social justice.

We must be vigilant. We must be vocal. And most importantly, we must ensure that what happened at UCLA is never allowed to happen again – anywhere, to anyone. Because if we don’t, we risk losing the very essence of what it means to be a just and equitable society.

The writer is a councilwoman in Teaneck, NJ. She is the author of Teaneck’s resolution condemning Hamas and supporting Israel’s right to self-defense, which passed unanimously on October 17. She has been a vocal advocate against the normalization of antisemitism in America.