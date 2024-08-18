‘Hitler was right': French Jews harassed on Paris, Montpellier metros

Jewish travelers were harassed and attacked on French trains in Paris and Montpellier in the last two weeks.

The Paris Police Prefecture said on Thursday that it was looking for a man who verbally harassed an orthodox Jewish family.

"Hitler was right, he should have killed all the Jews," said the harasser according to a video shared on X on Thursday by activist Jeremy Benhaim.

Dans le métro parisien, sur la ligne 9, un homme s’en est pris verbalement à une famille juive religieuse en tenant des propos vraiment écœurants, comme « Hitler avait raison, il aurait dû tuer tous les Juifs ».Une fois de plus, on notera l’absence (effrayante) de réaction des… pic.twitter.com/E6GpArat5S — Jérémy Benhaïm (@JeremBenhaim) August 15, 2024

Collectif Nous Vivrons said Friday on social media that antisemitism was appearing everywhere, including the Paris metro. The group urged antisemitism victims to file complaints to ensure that such perpetrators were convicted.

Sentencing for antisemitic perpetrators

After an August 6 antisemitic assault on a Montpellier train, Mayor Michael Delafosse announced last Monday that the suspect was sentenced to a year in prison and another suspended year. The perpetrator was ordered to undertake substance abuse treatment and to pay a total of EURO 5,335 in damages and fines. People hold a banner that reads ''The sons and daughters of the Jews deported from France'' during a demonstration against antisemitism organised by the two heads of the French Parliament. Paris, France November 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO)

"I'm talking to you, are you Jewish or not? You're Jewish, I'm not Jewish, I'm Moroccan, I'm going to fuck your mother, you f***ing Jew," the suspect said to a passenger before kicking and hitting the victim, according to Metropolitain.

The Police said that they had identified the suspect on August 8, and after his arrest, Delafosse said that "There can be no complacency in the face of antisemitism and racism on the territory of the Republic."