Editor's Notes: A surprising display of support for Israel at DNC - comment

The atmosphere in the United Center in Chicago was one of solemnity and unity as the crowd began to chant, “Bring them home.” The energy was palpable, yet tempered with the weight of the moment. Some in the audience wiped away tears, while others stood silently, their attention fixed on the stage.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin – one of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza – stood before the crowd of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). For nine minutes, they shared their story, speaking on behalf of all the families with loved ones held captive.

As they spoke, the entire convention stood in quiet respect, listening intently to what were the most extensive remarks on Israel and Gaza at the event so far.

Their words highlighted the ongoing crisis and the need for bipartisan support in bringing the hostages, including American citizens, home. It was a moment that surfaced the human element at the heart of the conflict, setting the tone for the discussions that would follow throughout the convention.

Liz Hirsh Naftali, the great aunt of four-year-old Abigail Mor Edan – taken hostage on October 7 and held for 50 harrowing days – stood behind the stage, overcome with emotion, tears flowing as she watched the Polins address the crowd. on Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who is being held hostage in Gaza, speak on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

“The room was silent. It was like you could hear a needle drop as they spoke,” Naftali told The Jerusalem Post’s US Correspondent Hannah Sarisohn from the DNC. “It was stunning.”

The Polins later told Dani Cushmaro, the N12 new anchor, that they prepared for possibly being booed or for possible demonstrations while they spoke. “We were shocked that the opposite happened,” they told Cushmaro.

A strong affirmation

This powerful moment was followed by a clear and robust reaffirmation of the Democratic Party’s commitment to Israel’s security.

The party platform, which had been the subject of much speculation, retained much of the pro-Israel language that has been a hallmark of the party for years. This includes the pledge to continue the $3.8 billion in annual defense assistance to Israel, a commitment that President Joe Biden has described as “ironclad.”

In a time of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Israel facing ongoing threats from Hamas and other hostile entities, this commitment is more than symbolic – it's a critical component of Israel's security strategy.

The platform explicitly blamed Hamas for the ongoing war in Gaza, aligning the Democratic Party with pro-Israel sentiments that hold the terrorist group responsible for the violence and suffering in the region.

Moreover, the platform’s reiteration of the Democratic Party’s opposition to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, as well as its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, are clear signals that despite the rising voices of dissent within the party, the core leadership remains committed to the principles that have underpinned the US-Israel relationship for decades.

Regional integration

Beyond the immediate security concerns, the convention highlighted the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to foster regional integration and normalize relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

Building on the success of the Abraham Accords, the platform emphasized the importance of further diplomatic achievements, such as the civilian aviation agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. These efforts, aimed at creating economic and security synergies in the region, are seen as crucial steps toward a more stable and peaceful Middle East.

The platform underscored the administration’s commitment to countering Iranian aggression, a move that directly impacts Israel’s security.

The Harris-Waltz platform detailed a comprehensive strategy to counter Iran’s influence in the region, following Iran’s missile attacks on Israel in April 2024.

The administration’s response – a coalition to protect Israel and prevent a wider war – demonstrated a blend of aggressive diplomacy and military preparedness aimed at deterring further Iranian provocations.

The dark clouds

However, despite these positive developments, the convention was not without its troubling moments for pro-Israel and Jewish observers. The growing influence of pro-Palestinian voices within the party was palpable, and their exclusion from the main stage sparked significant controversy.

A group of pro-Palestinian delegates, frustrated by the party’s refusal to grant them a speaking slot, staged a sit-in outside the convention center.

Their grievances were not only about the platform’s pro-Israel stance but also about what they perceive as the party’s failure to adequately address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This protest, while peaceful, underscored the deepening divide within the party on issues related to Israel and Palestine.

Moreover, the disruption of a DNC event on rising antisemitism against Orthodox Jews by anti-Israel activists was a stark reminder of the challenges facing the Jewish community within the Democratic Party. The chants of “Brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism will fall” were not just anti-Israel – they were antisemitic, targeting visibly Jewish individuals and organizations simply for their identity.

This incident, combined with reports that Jewish events at the convention had to be held at undisclosed locations under heavy security, paints a concerning picture of the state of Jewish safety within the Democratic Party.

As Holocaust survivor and former ADL director Abraham Foxman poignantly remarked, it is deeply troubling that in 2024, Jews feel the need to meet in secret at a Democratic convention.

A growing concern

These incidents are not just isolated events – they are symptomatic of a broader shift within the Democratic Party that has been slowly gaining momentum over the past few years. The rise of progressive voices that are increasingly critical of Israel has created a rift within the party, one that could have significant implications for the future of US-Israel relations.

While the leadership of the Democratic Party, including President Biden and Vice President Harris, continues to support Israel, there is a growing faction within the party that is pushing for a more balanced – or even pro-Palestinian – stance.

This faction, which includes some prominent members of Congress, has been vocal in its criticism of Israeli policies and has called for a reevaluation of US support for Israel.

The concern among pro-Israel Democrats is that this shift could lead to a weakening of the bipartisan consensus on Israel, which has been a cornerstone of US foreign policy for decades.

If the Democratic Party were to move further in this direction, it could result in a significant reduction in US support for Israel, both in terms of military aid and diplomatic backing.

This potential shift is particularly worrying given the volatile situation in the Middle East. With Israel facing threats from Iran, Hamas, and other hostile entities, continued US support is crucial for maintaining Israel’s security and ensuring regional stability. A reduction in this support could embolden Israel’s enemies and lead to greater instability in the region.

There is also the concern that this shift could have broader implications for the Democratic Party’s relationship with the Jewish community in the US. The rising influence of progressive voices critical of Israel has already led to tensions within the party, and if this trend continues, it could alienate Jewish voters and donors who have traditionally supported the Democratic Party.

This could, in turn, have a significant impact on the party’s electoral prospects, particularly in key battleground states where Jewish voters can play a decisive role.

Broader implications

The events of this week’s convention highlight a broader tension within the Democratic Party – one that reflects the changing dynamics of American politics more generally.

While the leadership remains committed to the US-Israel alliance, the rising influence of progressive voices that are critical of Israel cannot be ignored. These voices, while still a minority, are growing louder and more influential, and their impact on the party’s future direction is uncertain.

For Israel and its supporters, this means that while the immediate future may seem secure, there are no guarantees that this will remain the case. The Democratic Party is at a crossroads, and the decisions it makes in the coming years could have profound implications for the US-Israel relationship.

The growing divide within the Democratic Party over Israel is reflective of a larger shift within the American political landscape. As the party grapples with its identity and direction, it is clear that the traditional bipartisan consensus on Israel is being challenged. This is not just a matter of internal party politics – it has real implications for US foreign policy and the security of Israel.

The DNC was a mixed bag for those concerned with Israel and Jewish issues. On the one hand, the strong reaffirmation of support for Israel’s security and the emphasis on regional diplomacy was reassuring. On the other hand, the visible tensions and growing criticisms within the party are cause for concern.

I am personally still concerned about the direction of the Harris-Walz potential presidency, but this week’s DNC proved that the Democratic Party still has deep roots in Zionism and support for the Jewish people. Let’s hope this sentiment continues.