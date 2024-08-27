Techtonic and IAI strengthen Israel's critical infrastructure - opinion

Israel faces growing threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other hostile proxies that have vowed revenge. The country’s air defense systems, such as the Iron Dome and Arrow missiles, serve as the first line of defense against missile and rocket attacks. These systems have proven effective in preventing direct hits in populated areas, and are a critical component of national defense.

But even with these advanced technologies, the defense systems are not infallible. There is a risk that they could fail or that critical strategic facilities could be damaged. In such scenarios, the impact could be significant not only for the civilian population but also for the critical infrastructure on which the Israeli economy relies.

Strategic facilities, such as data centers, power plants, and water systems form the backbone of the country’s daily life and economy. Damage to any of these facilities could disrupt essential services, cause widespread economic turmoil, and jeopardize the economy.

Preparedness to absorb such attacks is not built in a day. It is a long-term process that involves meticulous planning, extensive investment, and the development of systems that ensure functional continuity even under severe emergency conditions. It seems that leading companies in the economy have already begun building resilient infrastructures to provide protection and business continuity during crises.

From my experience, one important step toward enhancing our national resilience is the work being done by companies such as Techtonic. The IDF continues to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in the central and southern Gaza Strip, August 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Techtonic is currently in the process of establishing a data center in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), along with another underground facility in Beit Shemesh. These facilities are designed to withstand direct missile hits, ensuring that critical operations can continue, even under the most challenging circumstances. By meeting the strictest standards for operational continuity, our goal is to contribute to the broader effort of safeguarding Israel’s essential infrastructure during emergencies.

Data centers form the technological core of many infrastructures – Internet services, communications, banking, e-commerce, health systems, and even government services. Damage to such facilities can lead to severe disruptions in critical services and affect the daily lives of millions of people.

Worthwhile investment

Investing in critical infrastructures of this type ensures that Israel is prepared to deal with various strategic threats and helps maintain economic and social resilience even in times of emergency.

A positive trend is emerging in Israel, focused on preparedness and ensuring business continuity through increased investment in protected facilities and resilient infrastructure. This trend offers hope that the country will be able to withstand any complex challenges that lie ahead.

The writer is founder and CEO of Techtonic.