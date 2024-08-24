Israel Aerospace Industries media exposure value nearly twice as high as last year

The value of media exposure for Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has nearly doubled since Shay Gal was appointed Vice President for External Relations in 2023, according to Ifat Business Information Services.

The value of domestic media exposure for IAI rose to NIS 35 million in 2024 compared to just NIS 18 million in 2023, an increase of 94%.

This increase is the result of a new media campaign, launched in 2023 under the aegis of recent appointee Shay Gal.

The value of media exposure is a measure of natural exposure in various media outlets rather than ad purchases, reflecting the public awareness of the company.

Part of this campaign was to place high-level executives in very public roles in the national consciousness; for example, IAI CEO and President Boaz Levy was selected to carry a torch on Israel's Independence Day celebrations. Israel Aerospace Industries Vice President for External Relations Shay Gal. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

Public awareness campaign

Another element of the campaign was utilizing Chairman Amir Peretz as a symbol and public face for the company. Most Israelis instantly recognize Peretz after serving around 30 years in the Knesset and heading many significant ministries.

Peretz's status as a former Defense Minister and architect of the Iron Dome has helped to elevate the company in international media, positioning it as one of the chief innovators in the Israeli defense market.

IAI Plus is another new initiative aiming at reaching millions of viewers globally. It offers in-depth interviews in Hebrew and English with leading IAI employees and management personnel on key aspects of company operations.