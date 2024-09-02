West Bank pressure cooker: Time to make Iran pay for West Bank terror - opinion

The disturbing series of events over the past two weeks across the West Bank not only indicate an escalation and evoke the ominous memories of the waves of major terrorist attacks in the 1990s and early 2000s but also herald a new era in the challenge of fighting Palestinian terrorism between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

The flare-up in the West Bank, which is being compared to other explosive scenes "in the Iranian plan" to create a ring of fire around Israel, is the result of a combination of three factors that are turning the West Bank into an increasingly intense pressure cooker.

The first factor is the unprecedented efforts by Iranian authorities to organize West Bank youth into frameworks such as Hamas or Islamic Jihad, such as how terror operated in the Gaza Strip. Tehran is funneling previously unheard-of amounts of money into West Bank cities.

Given the high unemployment rate there and the fact that many households in the West Bank lack even one breadwinner due to the ban on workers entering Israel, the Iranians are succeeding in creating a viable alternative to the Palestinian Authority's funds.

Millions of dollars are being transferred through banks, money changers, and even by couriers from Jordan who infiltrate the West Bank. However, Iran's Revolutionary Guard regime is not content with merely transferring funds. It is exploiting the porous border fence between Israel and Jordan to smuggle weapons and other means of combat so that the cells being built in Jenin and Tulkarm, in particular, can effectively confront IDF units. A plume of smoke rises during an ongoing Israeli raid in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp on September 1, 2024. (credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)

The second factor is the diminishing focus on the issue of an independent Palestinian state in the international agenda. The initial hope sparked in international courts in The Hague and among various PLO-supporting nations has faded, along with the anticipated momentum from Europe and Africa in supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Many West Bank residents understand that, in light of the October 7 massacre, Israel has completely removed the idea of a two-state solution from the agenda, and they will have to wait a long time, if at all, for a return to the "two states for two peoples" routine.

Palestinians feel they are running out of options

Another realization among the Palestinians is that the return of the Palestinian issue to the center of attention through diplomatic means alone has failed miserably. Therefore, from their perspective, they have no choice but to revert to the old path—terrorism.

The third factor fueling the unrest in the West Bank is the weakening of the "founding generation." Last week, one of Hamas's leaders, Khaled Mashaal, called "to renew suicide bombings," but his call fell on deaf ears, with some of his critics telling him "to send his own sons to commit suicide, those living with him in seven-star hotels."

Mashaal, like Mahmoud Abbas and the Fatah leaders, is being heavily criticized for what is perceived as a lazy, feeble, anachronistic, and ineffective struggle against Israel. Voices from the ground are calling to put an end to the paralysis of what is called the "Palestinian Authority" and to take initiatives as Sinwar did.

There are also calls to end the security cooperation and coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, even while they share common enemies, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

There are also calls to end the security cooperation and coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, even while they share common enemies, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

In response to the renewed terror, reminiscent of the Intifadas, the IDF has begun employing methods not used in the past: aerial strikes, drones, daily incursions into terror hubs, and even the relocation of residents from areas designated for demolition, among other tactics.

As the IDF deepens its operations in the West Bank and refugee camps and the number of Palestinian casualties rises daily, the question arises: Will Israel halt the offensive by West Bank youth?

The answer depends on the political echelon and the defense establishment's response to the threat.

Will they view the current uprising as just another wave of terror that merits a continuation of the "mowing the grass" approach, or will they see it as an integral arm of a multi-front campaign under Iranian sponsorship and guidance?

It has been said that the definition of insanity is repeating the same actions over and over while expecting different results.

The time has come to root out the problem and ensure that Iran pays the price for its actions against Israel, including the awakening in the West Bank.

The writer is a Middle East expert and lecturer at the Western Galilee Academic College. He was formerly head of security coordination with the Palestinians and governor of Jenin and Bethlehem.