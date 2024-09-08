The invisible casualties of war: Israel’s young generation at risk - opinion

"Every time I try to lift my head, I feel like I’m being knocked down again,” says Noa (name changed), describing her experience in the job market in recent years – from the COVID-19 lockdowns to the current Swords of Iron War. Noa is a young woman without family support who was referred to the Dualis employment program, which assists at-risk young adults and their employers toward successful employment.

Through a meaningful process, she managed to secure her first professional position in the aviation industry. She persevered in her work and became a proud graduate of our program, until the war caused a major crisis in the industry, and she was once again ejected from the job market. Within a short time, she found herself living with friends and cleaning houses to survive.

Unfortunately, Noa is not an exception. Over two million young people aged 18-34 live in Israel, and many have been severely affected by the war. Data collected by the Brookdale Research Institute reveals for the first time the depth of the devastating impact the war has had on young people in Israel: some 53% of those murdered and fallen in battle are aged 18-29 (compared to 17% in the general population).

A fourth of young people reported a direct impact of the war on their lives: they were injured, evacuated, their homes or property were damaged or destroyed, they were called up for reserve duty, and more. Economically, 28% of young people were forced to leave their jobs, 23% gave up on studies, and 53% reported an impaired ability to meet financial obligations. More alarmingly, half reported a deterioration in their mental state.

For at-risk young adults like Noa – and tens of thousands of others known to welfare services and typically treated by civil society organizations – the situation is even more dire. Without a family or economic safety net, they remain particularly exposed and vulnerable.

Homelessness, hunger, and crime

Loss of work or income can quickly lead to extreme situations of homelessness, hunger, and even descent into crime. The impact on mental health, which was already challenged for many of them, is exacerbated without a supportive framework or professional treatment.

These disturbing data must sound a red alert and lead to a series of immediate steps. The government must significantly increase investment in at-risk young adults and those from the geographic and social periphery. Particular emphasis should be placed on employment programs that will allow young people to reintegrate into the changing job market. Additionally, trauma-informed mental health services available to young people must be expanded.

But above all, government and public recognition of the importance of investing in these young people is required. They are not just victims of the war, but the key to the rehabilitation and future growth of Israeli society.

Every shekel invested today in supporting, training, and accompanying young people in general, and at-risk young adults in particular, will save tens of times that in future welfare, health, and security expenses.

Every shekel invested today in supporting, training, and accompanying young people in general, and at-risk young adults in particular, will save tens of times that in future welfare, health, and security expenses.

If we don't act now, we may find ourselves with a "lost generation" – one of young people who broke under the burden of war and were neglected in their most difficult hour. This is a call to action for the government, the business sector, and philanthropy: Invest in young people now, because the price of inaction will be immeasurably high.

The writer is CEO of Dualis. www.dualis.org.il/en