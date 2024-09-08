Grapevine September 8, 2024: To save a life

■ WORLD SUICIDE Prevention Day is marked anually in countries around the world, including Israel. For a long time, suicide was not discused due to social stigma. Additionally, many media outlets refrained from reporting on deaths by suicide for fear that doing so would encourage more people to take their own lives. However, with rising suicide statistics, that policy was changed to help the general public recognize suicidal tendencies and to work toward getting would-be suicides to embrace life, rather than abandon it. One of the key Israeli organizations involved in suicide prevention is Gila’s Way, named for Gila Hammer who took her own life at the age of 18, following a traumatic experience which led to anxiety and depression. Realizing that they had not known enough to recognize the signs, her parents wanted to honor her memory by saving other potential suicides from taking the fatal step, and by pushing home the Talmudic message that “Whoever saves a single life, saves a whole world.” Gila’s father, Rabbi Shalom Hammer travels around the globe share insights, raising awareness, and promoting dialogue, all aimed at preventing suicide.

Trauma has gripped Israel over the past year. People have lost loved ones to brutal and heartless terrorism; soldiers have been unable to cope after what they have witnessed; tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes; many homes have been destroyed by enemy rockets and arson; people have been dismissed from their jobs; the self-employed have been repeatedly called up for IDF reserve duty as a result of which many have lost their businesses; excessive heat and shortage of labor have had a negative effect on farms and orchards; and the list goes on.

Some suicides, especially those of soldiers, have been reported in the media in an effort to create greater awarenes among the powers-that-be in the defense network. Aside from anything else, the suicide of a soldier, especially a good combat officer with an engaging personality, can have a devastating effect on other soldiers in the unit.

Gila’s Way is slated to host a multi-disciplined suicide prevention event on Tuesday, September 10, at the former Pussycat Club (now a center for activism) in Kikar Atarim, in Tel Aviv, beginning at 5 p.m., sharp. Data published by Gila’s Way states that 30% of women engaged in prostitution have attempted suicide at least one in their lives and 60% of women have stated that they have occasionally thought about committing suicide. Other organizations that occupy premises where the event will be held assist prostitutes in abandoning the world’s oldest profession and reclaiming their self-respect by learning skills that will enable them to find mainstream jobs. Women who have succeeded in revamping their lives will be among the speakers.

■ THE ORGANIZATION of IDF Disabled Veterans, which is among the key supporters of wounded soldiers whose rehabilitation is often aided by sport, can consistently pat themselves on the back every four years at the conclusion of the Paralympics from which the Israeli team invariably returns home with medals. Sport has proved to be an invaluable means of helping wounded soldiers and people injured in traffic and other accidents – as well as those born with various disabilities – to fulfill a wealth of capacity and potential within themselves that they had never previously surfaced. These discoveries are beneficial to both their physical and mental health, especially when they win one of the three places in various sporting contests.

■ All IDF veterans who are champions in their respective sports are an inspiration to soldiers who have been seriously wounded in the current war in Gaza and the North, and some even surprise themselves with their prowess. One such person is Israeli rower Shmulik Daniel who suffered a severe spinal injury when serving along the northern border in 2005, and has since been confined to a wheelchair. One of three wounded IDF veterans on the team, he just missed out on a bronze medal, but was very happy to come in fourth, a place that he considered to be a personal triumph.

Returning to normal life

■ ATTEMPTS TO return to normal life persist even in the emotional chaos of Israeli existence, with the hostage situation still unresolved; tens of thousands of people all over the country dissatisfied with a government that refuses to take note of those who pay its salary; soldiers not yet 20 years old laying down their lives in defense of their homeland; a dwindling economy; sanctions proposed against Israel by foreign leaders; and more. In this effort, the coffee shops, concert halls, and theaters are well patronized as a form of escapism from the crises of the present and the immediate future.

Coming up on September 12 is the Austrian Culture Forum’s Europa Night of Literature at Liebling Haus in Tel Aviv, where Israeli actors Yiftach Klein, Adi Gilat, Alon Friedman, and Liron Ben-Shlush will read short stories in Hebrew on childhood themes by contemporary European writers. In addition, there will be screenings of short animation films and an interview with Israeli youth writer Avihai Nazai whose Hebrew book, The Eyes are Getting used to the Darkness, was published this year. The stories that will be read are by writers from Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain. They will give listeners and readers a certain understanding of what it is to grow up in another place. Admission is free of charge.

■ JUSTIFIABLY PROUD of the members of its faculty, including professors emeritus who are the recipients of awards, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem is delighted by the fact that Prof. Emeritus Michael Edward Stone, founder of HU’s chair of Armenian Studies, and a distinguished figure in the field of Armenology, has been awarded the prestigious Medal of Gratitude by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan. The award recognizes Stone’s significant contributions to the development of Armenian studies and his long-term dedication to preserving Armenian culture and heritage. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Prof. Stone, a member of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, has authored and edited over 60 books, including numerous translations of Armenian sources. His extensive research also delves into Armenian-Jewish relations and the historical presence of Armenians in the Land of Israel, solidifying his reputation as a preeminent scholar in Armenian studies. The Medal of Gratitude is one of Armenia’s highest state honors, awarded for exemplary achievements in state, economic, social, scientific-technical, and public activities. It is also bestowed upon individuals who have made major personal contributions and demonstrated many years of devotion to promoting the spheres of health, education, and culture. The Armenian community in Israel has long held Stone in high esteem. IDF soldiers guarding a West Bank barrier. (credit: gettyimages)

The award ceremony took place at the President’s Residence, where President Khachaturyan presented medals to several distinguished scholars in the field of Armenology, including Prof. Valentina Calzolari Bouvier of the University of Geneva and Prof. Cristina Marantzi of Harvard University, alongside Prof. Stone.

In his address, Khachaturyan expressed profound gratitude to the awardees for their invaluable contributions to Armenian studies, particularly during a time when the preservation of Armenian historical cultural heritage is of paramount importance. He emphasized the critical role that scholars play in representing Armenian history and culture on an international stage, ensuring that the world understands and appreciates Armenia’s rich heritage. Stone’s receipt of the Medal of Gratitude underscores his exceptional impact on the field of Armenian studies and his unwavering commitment to the advancement of knowledge and cultural preservation. As a co-founder and honorary president of the International Association for Armenian Studies (AIEA), he has left an indelible mark on the academic community and continues to inspire future generations of scholars.

HU continues to offer Armenian and Armenian cultural studies through its Department of Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies. This program provides students with the opportunity to explore the rich history, culture, and language of Armenia, thereby acquiring a deeper understanding of the Armenian experience in both historical and contemporary contexts.

■ ANOTHER PROMINENT figure who has brought pride to HU, is mathematician and Nobel Prize laureate Prof. Robert Auman, 94, noted for his extraordinary research into game theory. Auman has a very youthful personality despite his age, and those who know him are also aware of his delightful sense of humor. He will be among the speakers at HU’s annual conference on Intelligence Studies that will be hosted by the HU’s Leonard Davis Institute for International Relations on Wednesday, September 11, at the Yitzhak Rabin building for Jewish Studies on the HU’s Mount Scopus campus.