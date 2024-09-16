Orthodox leaders need to stand in support of pro-Israel politicians, right or left - opinion

It was truly a magical moment. On our first Shabbat after making aliyah last winter, we arrived at Shirat David, Rabbi Shlomo Katz’s packed shul in Efrat, and were showered with handshakes, hugs, and dancing around the bimah, as the community sang “V’shavu banim” [“And the children will return”] in unison, following an aliyah. Then, on the last two Shabbatot in July, three different new olim had their own magical welcomes by our community.

Statistics from the remarkable organization Nefesh B’Nefesh indicate that over 4,000 new olim have arrived in Israel from the United States and Canada have since October 7. That includes 2,000 who arrived this summer, on over 14 group flights. Additionally, there have been over 13,000 requests to open aliyah files, an increase of 76% over 2023’s corresponding period.

RABBI KATZ said in shul that, since last Rosh Hodesh Elul we have changed as a people. Now is the time for the Jewish people to change their habits and their feelings if they have not already done so.

What habits and feelings must we change?

Following October 7, we must change the way our Orthodox community relates to our the US government and its politicians. For many decades, our community leadership has traversed difficult political terrain, supporting candidates with belief systems that counter ours in order to have a seat at the table and receive necessary funding for Orthodox institutions, from security to education. However, post-October 7, we must ensure that playing this game does not come at the cost of the safety of Jews in the US or the State of Israel.

Naturally, we ask all candidates for every office – from local councilperson to president of the United States, whether they support Israel. Usually, their answers are as follows: “How can you question our support of Israel? Of course we support Israel. Just look at the record amount of defense funding we provide to Israel.”

Unfortunately, in our political world today, what counts is not what politicians say but what they don’t say. In response to their claim of supporting Israel with defense funding, we might counter, “Well, of course you do, and you also send tremendous amounts of money to countries that are building nuclear weapons and use the money to buy weapons and build huge tunnel infrastructures to destroy Israel. Thank you for the security funding, but how about first refraining from arming those who want to kill us?”

The illogical world of politics puts the lives of Israelis at risk daily.

Another example is when US politicians say: “We are against antisemitism on campuses.” What they are not asked and therefore do not answer is: “Will you state publicly that, unless universities protect the safety of Jewish students, you will vote to pull funding from the university under Title VI?”

The inaction of politicians tacitly sends out dog whistles of approval.

Who is a true friend of Israel?

We have seen far too many "friends of Israel" fall over each other to stab Israel in the back – after having sincerely supported Israel – when their own political backs are pushed against the wall by their party leaders, such as senators Chuck Schumer, Chris Van Hollen, and even our good friend Ben Cardin, who refused for months to state how he would vote on the Iran nuclear arms deal until he finally voted against it – but not until the last "yes" vote that made it pass.

How many Israelis have been killed as a result of the uncountable billions of dollars these “friends of Israel” have sent to Iran and to complicit Palestinian “relief” organizations?

A current political race is on for the Maryland seat of retiring Sen. Cardin, with former Gov. Larry Hogan running against Angela Alsobrooks. Hogan’s record shows that he has been and will continue to be a friend to the Jewish people. He supports the safety and security of Israel and never allows party politics to throw Israel under the bus.

I’d like to believe the same of Alsobrooks, but on what basis can one compare her record to Hogan’s? When asked about Israel, she answered, “I endorse Israel’s right to defend itself.” But so do Schumer, Van Hollen, former president Barack Obama, and others whose actions have caused great harm.

Nevertheless, Cardin introduced Alsobrooks to the Jewish community leaders saying, “She is a remarkable individual.” I am sure she is. She has also said, “One of the things I’m proudest about is my ability to listen, and I think that’s one important quality of leadership.”

Some of our wonderful Orthodox community leaders in Baltimore recently participated in Alsobrook’s host committee and attended her get-to-know fundraiser. Such political expediency was great prior to October 7. Today, however, we Jews are living in a very difficult period, unlike any other since the Holocaust. We need to change our political playbook.

It is our collective job, as one people, to educate the public and the politicians about good vs evil, thereby protecting our friends and family in Israel, as well as the lives of the precious soldiers.

Our collective support is sacred. We must bestow it on those who understand and foster our love for Israel and who believe in the right of Jews to walk on our campuses and in our neighborhoods proudly displaying our identity as Jews.

Feeling safe as Jews is our God-given right in the United States of America.

If Orthodox lay leaders in the US feel that it is in the best interest of their community to join host committees and attend events, they should make it clear that they support all candidates who unabashedly support our right to safety in the US and Israel’s right to live in peace – no matter their political affiliation and no matter whether they might win or lose.

We must ask the right questions and listen keenly so that we do not elect politicians who have facile answers as they also support our enemies with genocidal intentions who deny our right to exist.

Let us use the collective power of the Orthodox Jewish community to – with God’s backing – lead the way in this new post-October 7 reality.

The writer was a Jewish communal leader for almost 30 years in Baltimore, Maryland, and made aliyah to Efrat during the past year.