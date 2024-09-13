Yahya Sinwar: The evolution of Israel's greatest enemy, right under our noses - opinion

Between 1995 and 2002, Yahya Sinwar was imprisoned in Hadarim Prison, where he pursued academic studies through the Open University. Reviewing the list of subjects he chose is both surprising and unsurprising. Over time, and after a significant delay—which has cost Israel dearly—it has become clear that Sinwar, now Israel’s greatest enemy since Yasser Arafat, was steadily evolving.

Today, when people talk about the head of Hamas’s political bureau, it’s usually in the context of hostages or warfare. But with hindsight, it is evident that the strategic threat posed by Yahya Sinwar grew right under Israel’s nose—sometimes literally in our own backyard.

Recently, I came across Sinwar’s academic records from his time in prison. Back then, the prison authorities allowed security prisoners to pursue academic degrees through distance learning at the Open University. Sinwar took full advantage of the opportunity, completing 15 courses in the humanities and social sciences departments—all studied diligently from his cell.

Like other prisoners, he funded his studies himself, using the monthly stipend provided by the Palestinian Authority. His Hebrew was proficient and improved over time, which helped him tackle academic challenges. Later, he even translated two books from Hebrew to Arabic: the autobiographies of former Shin Bet heads Yaakov Peri (Kill or Be Killed) and Carmi Gillon (Shin Bet Between the Cracks). Although these translations were confiscated by the prison authorities, the knowledge and insights Sinwar gained likely served him and his associates well.

Sinwar began his academic journey in 1995, seven years into his imprisonment. He had plenty of time, and he used it—his studies spanned another seven years. He earned good grades, with an average score of 90. This marked the second educational framework of his life. Earlier, in the 1980s, he had earned a bachelor’s degree in Arabic language and literature at Gaza University. Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit (credit: REUTERS)

Although most of his courses were in history, Sinwar’s curriculum choices at the Open University reveal a clear and deliberate strategy. He sought to understand Israeli society, the foundations of Jewish existence, and the governmental structure of the State of Israel. There’s no surprise there.

What is surprising is Israel’s failure to adopt a similar approach. How many senior Israeli decision-makers, both civilian and military, show any curiosity about the DNA of Palestinian existence? How many pursue in-depth knowledge of Arab or Muslim culture? Perhaps if Israel truly understood their worldview, relations with Palestinians would be less bloody.

Sinwar’s first course was From Jerusalem to Yavne, a history course covering the period of the Mishnah and Talmud. It included topics like Yavne after the destruction of the Second Temple, the Bar Kokhba revolt, and the Oral Torah. He completed the course with a grade of 81—a solid grade, though not one of his highest. His grades improved as his Hebrew skills sharpened.

Next, he took the course Jerusalem Through the Ages, which traces the history of the city from its earliest days as a Jebusite settlement, through the Hasmonean, Roman, Muslim, Ottoman, and British periods. He scored 92. In From Exile to Sovereignty, Sinwar studied the history of the Jewish people during ancient times, covering periods from the Persian Empire to the Greek, Roman, and Byzantine eras. This course included discussions on the Hasmonean kingdom, Antiochus’s decrees, and the Maccabean revolt. He completed it with a grade of 94.

Sinwar displayed a keen interest in the formative periods of Jewish history. He enrolled in two additional courses focused on that era: The History of the Jewish People During the First Temple Period and Judea and Rome, which delved into the history of the Jewish people during the Roman Empire. These courses covered subjects such as the reign of Herod, the destruction of the Second Temple, and the Bar Kokhba revolt.

From there, Sinwar continued to explore later periods in Jewish history. He studied Jews in an Age of Change, a course about the status of Jewish ministers in European royal courts from the 15th century onwards. He also took Between Jews and Christians: Jews and Christians in Western Europe until the Early Modern Era, which examined Jewish life in Christian lands from the birth of Christianity to modern times. This course covered theological debates, persecutions, blood libels, and the phenomenon of Marranos. Sinwar finished with a grade of 93.

Studying the Jewish People's greatest tragedy

He didn’t skip the opportunity to learn about the Holocaust and took the course In the Days of the Holocaust. This comprehensive study covered Jewish life in Europe, the rise of the Nazis, the extermination plan, and how it was conceived and carried out. He received a grade of 89. A billboard with a picture of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is displayed on a building in a street in Tehran, Iran, August 12, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Through his studies, Sinwar also gained in-depth knowledge about the State of Israel. He studied the history of Zionism in the course Between Zion and Zionism 1881–1914, where he earned his highest grade—96. Additionally, he took the course Patterns of Society in Israel, which examined the roots of Israeli society and the relationships between its various elements.

In the social sciences, Sinwar took Government and Politics in Israel, a foundational course in political science akin to civics lessons. It covered Israeli democracy, the separation of powers, political parties, the electoral system, and included a section on minorities. His studies in the social sciences culminated in the course Experiments in Space: Chapters in the Settlement Geography of the Land of Israel.

This course provided knowledge on settlement patterns in Israel during the 20th century, including urban planning, settlement strategies, the creation of the rural map, and neighborhood rehabilitation. Like other courses, this one also included a section on minorities, specifically the transfer of Bedouins to permanent settlements.

Since 2011, security prisoners are no longer allowed to pursue academic studies remotely. This right was revoked by then-Minister of Public Security Yitzhak Aharonovitch. Until that point, the assumption had been that acquiring an education would provide prisoners with a challenging focus, potentially reducing tension with prison authorities.

It was also thought that education might moderate some prisoners’ views. It’s tempting to say that Sinwar exploited the system—that he used his studies to sharpen his deadly worldview. But it’s important to remember that not every prisoner is a hardened Hamas member. Some prisoners genuinely found more rational paths through education, both in prison and after their release.

Furthermore, his education cannot be separated from the reality outside. If, in the 12 years since Sinwar’s release, a more constructive reality had developed between Israel and Gaza, perhaps his academic knowledge and familiarity with Israel wouldn’t have served as a tool for destruction.

Despite his academic prowess, Sinwar did not complete his degree. He was just a few courses short. He didn’t finish because he didn’t need to. He had the time and the funds to continue, but his goal was not to earn a degree from an Israeli university. His aim was to extract the knowledge he needed. Once he had done so, he stopped.

The writer is the Arab Affairs commentator for Army Radio (Galei Tzahal.)