Embracing change: Learning how to mentally prepare for aliyah - opinion

We often consider making a significant change in the middle of our lives – whether it’s changing a major, switching career paths, or even moving to a new country – to be a daunting prospect. The fear of the unknown and our natural negativity bias lead us to focus on the potential downsides. We worry about what could go wrong, and as a result, we often choose the comfort of the familiar over the possibility of something new.

However, if you ask people who have taken the leap and made a major life change, they will often tell you it was the best decision they ever made. Studies in psychology also teach us that people are more likely to regret not trying something new than they are to regret taking a chance that didn’t work out as expected. This truth is especially relevant for young American Jews considering making aliyah to Israel. While the idea of uprooting your life and moving to a new country might seem intimidating, the psychological benefits of such a change can be profound.

Stepping outside your comfort zone

We tend to gravitate toward what we know, finding comfort in the routines and environments we’re accustomed to. Yet, it’s when we step outside our comfort zones that true growth occurs. Moving to Israel, with its vibrant culture, diverse communities, and rich history, offers an unparalleled opportunity to broaden your horizons. This type of change challenges you to adapt, learn, and immerse yourself in a new way of life. The initial discomfort and uncertainty that come with such a transition are natural but they are also the catalysts for developing greater resilience and adaptability.

Building resilience through change

Resilience is a crucial skill in today’s fast-paced and often unpredictable world. It’s the ability to bounce back from challenges and face adversity with a mindset that says, “I can handle this.” Moving to a new country, particularly one as dynamic and complex as Israel, pushes you to develop this resilience. Whether it’s navigating a new language, adapting to different cultural norms, or simply finding your way in a new city, every challenge you overcome strengthens your capacity to handle future obstacles.

Resilience isn’t just about surviving tough situations – it’s about thriving in them. It’s about transforming what might initially feel like a setback into a stepping stone. The process of making aliyah and integrating into Israeli society is a profound exercise in resilience-building, offering lessons that will serve you throughout your life.

Embracing a growth mindset

One of the most powerful psychological shifts that can come from making a significant life change is the adoption of a growth mindset. A growth mindset is the belief that abilities and intelligence can be developed through effort, learning, and persistence. When you make aliyah, you’re not just moving to a new country – you’re committing to a journey of personal development. This journey involves learning new skills, embracing new perspectives, and continually pushing yourself to grow.

In Israel, you’ll encounter challenges that will test your patience, your problem-solving abilities, and your willingness to adapt. But with each challenge, you’ll also discover new strengths, new passions, and new ways of thinking. This process of continuous learning and adaptation is at the heart of a growth mindset, and it’s one of the most valuable life skills you can cultivate.

Strengthening soft skills

The experience of making aliyah also provides a unique opportunity to strengthen soft skills – those interpersonal skills that are increasingly valued in today’s interconnected world. Communication, empathy, cultural sensitivity, and teamwork are all soft skills that are honed through the experience of living in a new country. Israel’s diverse society, with its mix of cultures, languages, and traditions, offers a rich environment for developing these skills.

As you navigate your new life in Israel, you’ll learn how to communicate across cultural boundaries, how to build connections with people from different backgrounds, and how to work collaboratively in a multicultural setting. These soft skills are not only essential for personal and professional success, but they also enrich your life, deepening your understanding of the world and your place in it.

A new perspective on life

Ultimately, making aliyah is about more than just relocating – it's about embracing a new perspective on life. It's about seeing the world through a different lens, one that values community, connection, and a shared sense of purpose. Israel, with its deep sense of history and its vibrant, forward-looking society, offers a unique context in which to explore and redefine your identity.

By choosing to make this change, you’re not just taking a step into the unknown – you’re stepping into a future filled with possibilities. You’re giving yourself the chance to grow, to learn, and to become the best version of yourself. Yes, it’s scary, and yes, it’s challenging, but it’s also one of the most rewarding decisions you can make.

So, to young American Jews considering aliyah: Embrace the change. It won’t be easy, but the psychological benefits – the resilience, the growth, the strengthened skills, and the new perspectives – are worth every moment of uncertainty. In Israel, you’ll find not just a new home but a new chapter in your life, filled with opportunities to thrive in ways you never imagined.

The writer is a social psychologist and the research director of Belong, the first private impact company that encourages immigration to Israel.