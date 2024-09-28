Attention must be placed on Jews and Bedouins in the South experiencing PTSD - opinion

A study conducted before the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, has brought to light the possible severe mental health consequences of continuous missile attacks on the Jewish and Bedouin populations in the South.

The findings highlight significant mental health disparities between these communities, which have become even more relevant following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War.

For the past 20 years, people living in southern Israel, both Jews and Bedouin, have been under constant threat from missile attacks.

Living through repeated violence and fear can lead to long-term issues such as anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which profoundly affect daily lives and overall well-being.

A recent study published in the Israel Journal of Health Policy Research assessed the prevalence of PTSD among the Jewish and Bedouin populations of southern Israel. PEOPLE TAKE cover as they hear sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, in Ashkelon on May 5. (credit: REUTERS)

The study focused on a sample of 389 adult civilians – 246 Jews and 143 Bedouin – who had lived within 40 km. of the Gaza Strip for at least two years.

Although missiles from Gaza can now reach areas beyond the South, this distance was selected to ensure the inclusion of individuals most frequently exposed to the ongoing threat of missile attacks.

According to the results, nearly half of the Bedouin (46.9%) reported not having access to shelters, compared to just 7.8% of Jews.

Additionally, 25.2% of the Bedouin said they didn’t have a siren alert system, while all Jewish participants had one. Although the study was carried out during a period with few missile attacks, 20.3% of respondents exhibited symptoms of PTSD.

An alarming amount of PTSD

Alarmingly, Bedouin citizens were almost six times more likely to have PTSD compared to Jewish citizens. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Participants with low socioeconomic status were six times more likely to develop PTSD, and those without an alarm system had more than double the probability of experiencing PTSD than people with an alarm system.

Being single, living in urban areas, or having a disability also increased the likelihood of developing PTSD.

This study is the first to compare the mental health of adult Jewish and Bedouin subpopulations in response to past missile attacks and the ongoing threat of future attacks.

Conducted between January and March 2023, during a period with few missile attacks and no military operations, it provides a rare glimpse into these populations’ mental health during a relatively calm period, offering a clear assessment of the chronic psychological impact of living under constant threat, without the immediate pressures of active conflict.

The outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, has had widespread and devastating effects, significantly impacting the Bedouin community, which has suffered injuries, fatalities, and even abductions.

The already high prevalence of PTSD observed in the Bedouin population before the war underscores the urgent need to allocate resources and prioritize mental health support for this community as they navigate the ongoing conflict.

Authorities must address the disparities in bomb shelter access and siren warning coverage between the Bedouin and Jewish communities.

The writers are researchers in the Department of Nursing at Ashkelon Academic College.