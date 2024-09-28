Israel's communication tactics have exposed Hezbollah's vulnerabilities - opinion

The recent explosion, by Israel, of beepers and communication devices belonging to Hezbollah resulted in wide hysteria, exposing the vulnerable underbelly of the terror group.

According to foreign sources, Israel managed to deliver a severe, simultaneous blow to thousands of beepers and communication devices that exploded at short intervals, neutralizing thousands of terrorists from the Radwan Force, whose main mission is to infiltrate the territory of Israel.

Without communication systems, it is nearly impossible to manage large operations, especially military ones. Most military communication systems are encrypted using various methods, making interception and eavesdropping difficult but not impossible.

Yasser Arafat, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), based in Tunisia, sought ways to communicate with his operatives in the territories that Israel had captured in the 1967 Six Day War.

At that time, from my radio station, I worked for certain organizations, monitoring and intercepting enemy communications. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures beneath a poster of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (credit: FINBARR O'REILLY / REUTERS)

While scanning the radio frequencies, a familiar voice on a communication device caught my attention. It was Arafat himself, speaking from Tunisia, issuing instructions to his operatives, and receiving reports regarding attacks in Gaza and the West Bank.

I was surprised that the communication was open and unencrypted. The broadcast lasted only a few minutes, during which Arafat also received reports about funds allocated to his operatives in the territories, including encrypted messages.

A surprisingly easy interception

I was surprised at how easy it was to intercept the unencrypted communication channel that Arafat used daily in the afternoons. I informed the security services, who were equally astonished.

They stationed their personnel at my station until the necessary information was gathered, and then gave the order to apprehend those involved.

Their open and unencrypted communication was conducted using sophisticated devices intended for civilian international communication between amateur radio operators.

Radio enthusiasts broadcast legally on the frequencies allocated to them, but anyone can choose to broadcast outside of these frequencies, making it harder to listen in.

The Palestinian terrorists were pre-arranging to switch to alternating frequencies during broadcasts.

Every broadcast began with a reception report and a check of the communication conditions between Tunisia, where Arafat was based, and his operatives/terrorists in Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarm, and Gaza.

Israel’s daring recent operation in Lebanon was extraordinarily sophisticated. The preparation is reported to have taken several years, beginning with the establishment of a business producing specialized beepers. They were supplied through an intermediary company to the terrorist organization.

As for Hezbollah’s radios, they were civilian ICOM ICV-82 devices, not military equipment as was mistakenly claimed. These devices are primarily intended for amateur radio enthusiasts and can transmit on very short waves within the frequencies of 136 MHz to 174 MHz.

Such equipment is widely available for purchase but requires a state-issued license for ownership and operation.

Amateur radio operators worldwide, including in Israel, have played a role in emergencies such as earthquakes when civilian communication has collapsed.

I have participated in rescue operations for missing persons worldwide, and the State of Israel has officially recognized the importance of amateur radio communication.

The relay systems of the Israeli Radio Communication Association are deployed from the Golan Heights to Eilat and are available to the Communications Ministry and the Home Front Command whenever they are needed for emergencies.

The writer is CEO of Radios 100FM, honorary consul general of Nauru, vice dean of the Diplomatic Consular Corps, president of the Israeli Radio Communication Association, chairman of the Regional Radio Stations Union, and vice president of the Ambassadors’ Club.