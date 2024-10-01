Are the Middle East's terror leaders sociopaths? - opinion

In the complex conflicts of the Middle East, understanding the subconscious psychological motivations of the major players matters a great deal. While it is true that individuals seeking high political office likely have a significant streak of narcissism, others suffer from a much more intense condition. Over the decades, many armchair psychologists, along with security professionals who have studied the historical behaviors of these chaotic leaders, have attempted to explain the actions of these terror actors.

In our time, the most prominent terror actors exist in the Middle East; the late Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah, Yahya Sinwar of Hamas, and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran are not just political leaders. They are emblematic and embodiments of a distinct mental profile with profound implications for geopolitics. All three exhibit a specific class of mental disorder characterized by maladaptive patterns of behavior and cognition that deviate from accepted norms.

It is estimated that antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), perhaps the most destructive of the personality disorders, exists in about 2-5% of the population. ASPD is characterized by disregard for others’ rights, lack of empathy, impetuousness, deceitfulness, manipulativeness, and perhaps most notably the desire to control and undermine others for their own often evil whims. This disorder offers an axiomatic lens through which to view these three men.

Nasrallah, Sinwar, and Khamenei demonstrated a callous lack of concern for human suffering. Nasrallah repeatedly ordered major rocket attacks against Israeli civilians, threatening to take over the northern areas of Israel.

In a statement by Vice President Kamala Harris, following his neutralization, she noted: “Across decades, his [Nasrallah’s] leadership of Hezbollah destabilized the Middle East and led to the killing of countless innocent people in Lebanon, Israel, Syria, and around the world. Today, Hezbollah’s victims have a measure of justice.” Former Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. (credit: Mohammad Kassir/Shutterstock)

Sinwar endorsed suicide bombings and a lot worse, along with stealing money from civilian projects to create an underground terror network used to harm as many innocents as possible. Khamenei’s regime has brutally suppressed domestic dissent, publicly endorsed the elimination of Israel, and funded and trained foreign proxy terror militant groups – most prominently Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. These three individuals’ disregard for life aligns with ASPD’s core traits.

IMPULSIVITY, another ASPD hallmark, is also evident. Nasrallah’s 2006 decision to kidnap Israeli soldiers, sparking a devastating war, was a rash move with disastrous consequences. Similarly, attacking Israel on October 8 with a daily barrage of rockets, allegedly in support of the Hamas brutality against Israel the day prior, would inevitably lead to a response from Israel that would be catastrophic.

This is evidenced most recently by the exploding beepers and walkie-talkies that Hezbollah leaders carried and the devastating IAF bombings that resulted in Nasrallah’s elimination along with a large contingent of Hezbollah’s leadership.

Sinwar has similarly endorsed risky operations and was also the mastermind behind the brutal October 7 attack. Khamenei’s aggressive nuclear posturing, and funding of terror cults, despite global condemnation, showcases impulsive defiance. His sending of top IRGC military advisers to Hezbollah is proof that he is in great measure responsible for their hideous desires and actions. The neutralization of some of the IRGC advisers to Hezbollah by the IAF suggests that Israel will do everything to protect itself from leaders whose primary drive is their ASPD need for control.

Manipulation

Manipulation is a key ASPD tactic. Nasrallah skillfully used rhetoric to justify violence and maintain support. Sinwar presents himself as a champion of the Palestinian people while orchestrating extremely cruel attacks not only against Israel but against Gazans who do not accede to his desire for control, engendering fear among the civilian population. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

It is inevitable that Israel would retaliate aggressively and yet Sinwar applauds the devastation to Gaza – his own people – as a success of his plan. Khamenei manipulates his religious authority to legitimize his power in Iran, find proxies to expand his horrific goals, and multiply Iran’s expansionist agenda which include eliminating Israel and creating a worldwide caliphate.

All three believe in brutality as a legitimate right. All three were and are heads of not just a terror organization but a death cult; they seem to not care who dies if they think they are achieving their antisocial goals.

RECOGNIZING the ASPD tendencies of these leaders is not about armchair diagnosis; it’s about understanding the mindset driving their actions. People with ASPD often engage in risky behavior, struggle with empathy, and manipulate others to achieve their objectives. Acknowledging this can inform strategy.

First, appeals to empathy are completely ineffective when dealing with individuals who have ASPD. Nasrallah, Sinwar, and Khamenei have clearly shown no concern for human life; emotional pleas can never deter them. Secondly, anticipating impulsive decisions is crucial. Diplomacy can only work with these individuals if it accounts for rash actions on their part.

Lastly, countering manipulative tactics is vital. Exposing how these leaders use rhetoric to justify violence and promulgating it can undercut their support. They can only be brought to heel if their power is eliminated in whatever manner necessary to protect populations from their unbound indifference to others.

The Middle East is a complex tapestry, and psychology is just one thread. But recognizing the antisocial tendencies of leaders like Nasrallah, Sinwar, and Khamenei can sharpen our understanding of their motivations and inform more effective strategies for mitigating the harm they cause.

Humanity will always have a small proportion of individuals with ASPD. Containing their influence and power is a necessity.

The writer is a psychologist who specializes in trauma and abuse. He is the director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and is on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.