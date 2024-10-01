A mother's grief becomes a lesson for Rosh Hashanah - opinion

Only a month ago, the body of Hersh Goldberg-Polin was tragically recovered from a Hamas tunnel in Gaza. The heartbreaking news was a devastating blow – not just for his parents, Rachel and Jon, and his younger sisters, but for Jews around the world. The pain of Hersh’s death, coupled with the unknown fate of the remaining hostages, continues to weigh heavily on the collective Jewish heart as we approach both Rosh Hashanah and the one-year mark since October 7.

Yet, even in the depths of this anguish, there is a profound lesson to be learned from Rachel, a proud Jewish woman whose resilience and unshakable faith have become a source of inspiration for Jews worldwide. Just days before receiving the news of Hersh’s death, Rachel led a vigil along the Gaza border with other hostage families. In that emotionally charged moment, she cried out in pain – visceral cries that echoed not only in the sand hills of Gaza but also in the hearts of millions who witnessed the moment online.

At Hersh’s funeral, Rachel shared something that carries deep significance as we prepare for the High Holy Days. While Hersh was still alive, she prayed fervently that Hersh should be given the strength to survive and endure his unimaginable ordeal. But now, after his passing, she prays that his memory will give her the strength to continue. This profound shift – from praying for her child to drawing strength from his memory – mirrors the spiritual relationship between God and the Jewish people.

In our early history, the Jewish people depended on God for both material and spiritual sustenance. His presence was tangible, revealed through miraculous events. But after the destruction of the Temple, our sages tell us that God’s presence became hidden in the world, requiring deeper prayer and reflection to perceive Him.

Just as Rachel now draws strength from her son's memory, we, too, are tasked with offering our spiritual strength to God. In short, God needs us.

THIS IS WHY Rosh Hashanah is not just a time for us to ask God for a good and healthy year. It is also the day when we crown Him as king. While the concept of royalty may seem distant in our modern era, crowning God is akin to casting a vote of confidence in His sovereignty over the year to come.

Rabbi Yisrael Ba’al Shem Tov, the founder of Hassidism, once shared a parable that captures this sentiment. A king once had a beloved only son. He sent him to a distant land to gain knowledge, experience, and culture. The son, however, squandered his wealth and became destitute. Lost and far from home, he resolved to return to his father’s palace.

After great trouble, he arrived at the gates. However, he had forgotten the language of his homeland and the guards did not recognize him. In despair, he let out a loud cry – a cry that reached the king. Hearing this cry, the king recognized his son’s voice immediately and rushed to embrace him, with tears of love and compassion flowing freely.

In this allegory, the king is God, and the son represents the Jewish people. The forlorn son’s cry is likened to the sound of the shofar – a simple yet profound plea that springs from the depths of the Jewish soul, calling out to God. This heartfelt cry, like the one Rachel let out for her son, awakens God’s mercy and reconnects us with Him.

AS WE USHER in the year 5785 and celebrate the world's creation, let us embrace our sacred duty to reveal godliness even in life's darkest moments. Let us follow the courageous example of Rachel Goldberg-Polin and channel our grief into acts of faith, kindness, and resilience. In doing so, we help transform this world into a divine palace, just as the king in the parable embraced his son.

When we hear the shofar’s piercing call this Rosh Hashanah, let it remind us of Rachel’s cries on the Gaza border – a call for strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable loss.

If we approach this Rosh Hashanah with the conviction found in Rachel’s cries and the shofar’s pure call, we will bring ourselves closer to what our tradition has always taught – a time when we, along with all our missing loved ones, will once again rejoice together in the streets of the holy city. As we reflect on the uncertain fate of the remaining hostages, we pray for God to bring them home now and to bring all of His children to a rebuilt Jerusalem with the coming of the Messiah.

The writer, a rabbi, is the director of Chabad Columbus at the Lori Schottenstein Chabad Center.