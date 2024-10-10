A Middle East makeover: Let's start with Ayatollah Khamenei - opinion

Everyone’s talking about a remake of the Middle East, now that its principal tyrant, Hassan Nasrallah, the late leader of Hezbollah, is no more. Finally, the Lebanese people, who have been held hostage by the terror group since 2005, can start to dream about a normal life, the likes of which it’s hard to remember ever since they lost their freedoms.

But to see a makeover of the Middle East will demand the end of other tyrants in the region, who are still very much alive, starting with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran. His 35-year-long rule has also caused Iranians to forget what it felt like to be independent, free-thinking citizens, who were once able to express their opinions, dress as they chose, or embrace religious beliefs that are contrary to Shi’ite Islam.

Of course, we mustn’t forget Bashar Assad, the Syrian president, whose family has ruled the country for six decades, repressing human rights and civil liberties by restricting free speech, implementing mass surveillance, and making sure that all opposition is silenced by arresting them and turning them into political prisoners who never see the light of day.

There are others who, although less tyrannical, are not exactly on the side of complete liberty and real democracy, but then that’s because this is the Middle East. It is the place where tribal rule has been prevalent as far back as the Mesopotamian era, during the earliest days of what was known as the cradle of civilization.

They have existed in Jordan, Syria, Turkey, Persia (Iran), Iraq, Berber Morocco, and almost every geographical area that encompasses the territory known as the Levant, comprising the Eastern Mediterranean part of West Asia, today, commonly called the Middle East. A member of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) holds a flag of Kataib Hezbollah militia group during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019 (credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)

The link to an ancient legacy

These tribes sought dominance, complete control, and strict adherence to their rules, lifestyle, and behaviors, including tribal dress codes and ceremonial traditions.

One example is a marriage where “firing rounds from an AK-47 into the air… as a show of strength from a groom-to-be’s tribe, traditionally aims to project an image of tribal power and strength, and signal to the attendees of their ability to protect the bride-to-be as she became a member of the tribe through marriage” (“Tribes and Tribalism in the Middle East,” Substack.com, September 20, 2022).

Without the abandonment of tribalism, there is almost no chance of a radical makeover – and that doesn’t seem to be a change coming anytime soon. It’s why the Middle East has the reputation of being the “toughest neighborhood” in the world, and also explains why Israel – a free, democratic country, whose citizens can dress as they please, speak freely, and choose to be religious or opt out of faith – is completely incongruous with the way its neighboring nations conduct themselves.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense why there is an ongoing conflict in these parts. The clash of cultures is so pronounced that there is almost no way to find any common ground, shared ethics, or moral basis for what is considered a normal lifestyle, as perceived by most Western standards.

Tribalism has been a continual link in the legacy of these ancient people, who fervently believe that their traditions and ways best protect their honor, respect, identity, power, ancestry, and heritage. And while God promised to make a great nation or tribe from Abraham, the first Jew, the intent was more intended as a “people who would not be reckoned with the nations.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In other words, we would be unique, but in a way that would positively effect mankind, providing light for those living in darkness, unlike the obscurity of illumination brought on by heavy-handed tribalism, which seeks to control and enslave others.

Our light is too overpowering

Herein is why the Middle East cannot accept a Jewish homeland in its midst. The light of our own tribe is too overpowering for the darkness that is the byproduct of suppressing humanity and freedom. But that is, ironically, the proof of why we are meant to be here, because if we reside in the darkest place of earth, then we serve as one huge spotlight, to all others, as the correct way to pattern one’s governance and way of life.

It’s not to say that we’ve got it “all together,” because two Jews are notorious for having three opinions. Among ourselves, we argue, fight, and battle each other as well as any other people. The difference is that we always come around when tragedy befalls or when unity is demanded – perhaps not long enough (our weakness that must still be confronted). Somehow, we must learn how to extend our unity, understanding that it is our place of strength that assures us victory.

If we can take the positive aspect of the Jewish tribe – one that strives to influence the rest of the world, seek out goodness, mercy, regard for another, kindness, empathy, giving generously, and helping our fellow man in whatever way we can – then we will truly reflect a people capable of infecting the Middle East with the best version of what it could be.

A real makeover in this region will require a change of heart, as opposed to a temporary ceasefire agreement with a short shelf life. Without relinquishing the need to control others and be the dominant force, individuals will always continue to revert to a tribalistic prototype, which will never lead to lasting peace.

It is the sad story of our existence here and one that must be constantly fought if we are to share this space with those who care too much about themselves and too little about others. This is why Israel must prevail – in order to save the Middle East from complete ruin.

Dictionary.com defines a “makeover” as a complete transformation or remodeling of something. That means that if we want to change the status quo, we should probably first look at improving ourselves to attain the desired result of a more attractive and brighter Middle East. It might be what should occupy our minds during these upcoming days of reflection as we begin a new year in the Jewish calendar.

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom of the book of Proverbs.