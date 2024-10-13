October 7 Square: A place of mourning and defiance for South African Jewry - opinion

South African Jewry, together with Jews around the world, looks back on a year of deep pain and trauma. We mourn the devastation of October 7, we are anguished by the fate of the hostages, and we are exhausted by the hostility and animosity of the African National Congress (ANC) in our government.

Our leadership thoughtfully considered how we could provide a meaningful opportunity for our community to reflect on and respond to this year of pain. We decided to create an October 7 Square, modeled on the very meaningful Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. We wanted a space where community organizations and members could exhibit or display their personal experiences of that day, viewed through the lens of South African Jewry.

We also wanted an opportunity to challenge the hideous ANC and Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions narrative that excludes the mass murder, rape, and abduction of hostages by Hamas in their messaging on October 7. It was our desire to import some of the displays at Hostages Square and to create others that would convey the horror experienced by those in the South of Israel on that day. Our concept was to create powerful and informative exhibits that would share what happened, the harrowing personal stories, and provide the information that has been excluded from so much of the reporting.

On the morning of October 7, we hosted a well-attended media conference in the middle of the square. Journalists walked down a passage lined with 101 JNF trees, each with a photo and information on the hostages still being held by Hamas. We also had information boards clearly outlining what happened on that day. Then, they entered the square and were given a tour of the nearly 40 exhibits. These included Sukkah Be’eri and Sukkah Nir Oz with images of what happened in those kibbutzim, a recreation of Kfar Aza “before and after” Hamas invaded, two burnt cars recreating the Nova car graveyard, a Nova exhibit, an empty desk drawing attention to the displaced communities in Israel, 37 teddy bears representing the child hostages, along with many other moving tributes.

In the shade of a cloth-covered area with a trigger warning, a powerful exhibition shared the horrific sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 and against the hostages since. With clear and effective boards and the use of mannequins, they portrayed the silence of organizations like the United Nations and our own ANC in their failure to acknowledge the sexual violence and to unequivocally condemn Hamas. Hamas supporters take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza in Hebron, West Bank, December 1, 2023 (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Journalists from most South African media houses, including national television stations, radio, print media, and online publications, attended the event and reported extensively; some even provided regular live broadcasts from the site.

More than just awareness

HOWEVER, October 7 Square achieved so much more than simply attracting media coverage. The square provided a space for Johannesburg Jewry to come and grieve.

In a year marked by rising antisemitism, intimidation, and boycotts of Jewish businesses, the trauma in our community had been deeply bottled up. For three days, they were able to enter the forest in which the October 7 Square was located and find a place to mourn. They lit yahrzeit candles, wrote their feelings on a blackboard, wrote letters to the hostage families, and brought pebbles and pictures to the remembrance area. It was an opportunity for them to speak about their deep sadness and have time to cry. A community member wrote to us, “We finally had a place to mourn.” A woman came up to me yesterday, sharing how hard it was for her to go to work on October 7 and not be able to share her anguish. She said at least she now had a place with people around who were going through the same hurt. Strangers shared their pain, and plenty of arms were available for hugs.

There was a silence in the forest as people reflected and hopefully started to experience some sense of healing. There were few dry eyes as people left the square.

Thousands visited October 7 Square, and many returned, some with family, friends, and neighbors, to spend more time imbibing the atmosphere. For so many community members, it provided an opportunity to bring non-Jewish colleagues or friends to share with them the trauma that they have been experiencing.

Many non-Jewish people visited the square, including a large group of Christians who held a prayer circle on October 7. I invited a special Christian couple, who have been dropping off notes at Jewish households with the words, “As we mark the anniversary of October 7, know that you are in our thoughts and prayers,” quoting Isaiah and signing off, “With love and support, your Christian friend.”

The initiative also brought unity and togetherness to Johannesburg Jewry. During the perfunctory and, yawn, expected anti-Israel protest outside the fenced-off area of the forest, the hundreds of people who were visiting at the time erupted into song. The meaningful words of “Acheinu” literally brought our brothers and sisters together in a spirit of strength and resilience. It was phenomenally moving to see everybody together and refusing to be intimidated by the thugs outside. Standing in darkness in the forest and participating in the very moving vigil was incredibly inspiring and uplifting. Young and old, different levels of religious observance, a vast array of organizations, all together for these magical moments.

I was asked in an interview during the past week what my takeaway message was for our community. I responded that our October 7 Square demonstrated the real trauma experienced by so many in our community. We need to create these spaces for our communities around the world to grieve and to be held. We have good reason to mourn and cry, and it is so important that we hold each other through this frightening and sad time and that the spirit of “Acheinu” stays with us as we return to our lives.

The writer is national director of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies.