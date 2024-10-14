Israel must destroy the Iranian nuclear project - opinion

Anyone looking for an indication of Israel’s success against Hezbollah need not check the number of missiles the IDF destroyed or the number of those killed.

It is enough to look at a report that came out last week from Reuters, stating that Hezbollah is asking for a ceasefire now, regardless of the cessation of the fighting against Hamas.

Hezbollah’s announcement stands in stark contrast to the policy it has declared since October 8 of last year, and comes only against the backdrop of the organization’s military defeat.

Beyond the fact that Iran’s ring of fire around Israel was breached, Israel’s successes vis-à-vis Hezbollah have dramatic implications on several levels.

First, they constitute a tremendous opportunity for the Lebanese state to create stability, after Hezbollah's prolonged and longstanding occupation of the Lebanese people and all its sources of livelihood and subsistence.

Second, they provide a stabilizing factor in regimes such as Jordan and Egypt. Third, they “maintain the path of peace” for “threshold countries” with a tendency toward the axis of evil, such as Turkey.

But beyond the shift in the regional power structure, the most important implications concern the evil regime of the ayatollahs and the Iran-Russia-China axis. Israel’s success, thank God, creates new opportunities that until a few weeks ago were completely unthinkable.

An opportunity has arisen that no one had realistically considered before the war, to cut off the head of the octopus, to liberate the Iranian people from the murderous regime of the ayatollahs, and to destroy the evil nuclear enterprise that it is working on.

A rare opportunity that should not be ignored

This is an opportunity that is not only rare but likely also the last before Iran breaks through with a nuclear bomb.

That is why in recent days there have been many voices in Israel encouraging, in fact demanding, that the government attack Iran's nuclear facilities.

This call is correct and justified, but it is not accurate. This is because all the speakers directed their remarks to the Israeli government, while they should be directing their words and pressure to the American administration and the European community.

An Iranian bomb would cast a dark and threatening shadow over the world, cause instability, strengthen the Russia-China-Iran axis, and cause World War III, in which the United States itself would be attacked.

This is without mentioning the misery of the Iranian people and the peoples of the Middle East, who are already suffering from the regime of the ayatollahs.

Therefore, to use the successful images from the prime minister’s recent speeches at the UN, the Americans must head the coalition of the “blessing” and destroy the “curse” that the Iranians are trying to bring to the Middle East and the entire world.

The results of a successful attack will lead to the overthrow of the ayatollahs’ regime and the establishment of a benevolent regime in Iran, calm in the Middle East, and the breaking of the Russia-Iran-China axis of evil, which will help Ukraine and European countries.

Such an attack would bring calm and stability, and prevent an all-out global war.

The credit that Israel provided for the free world with the blood of its sons must be redeemed and realized now.

Contrary to the prevailing assessment that the United States will not embark on an adventurous move before elections, I would argue that in the present case, due to the special circumstances and the tremendous opportunity that has been created, the upcoming elections actually constitute an incentive for an attack.

The US should get involved

The incentive could come from President Joe Biden, who will want to make his mark in world history before he retires. This is also a golden opportunity for him to contrast himself with former president Barack Obama, who leads a Chamberlain policy vis-à-vis the ayatollahs.

Iran is Obama’s baby. The elimination of the ayatollahs’ regime could be Biden’s last word in the fight for his impeachment, which he says was waged by Obama.

The incentive could also come from Vice President Kamala Harris, who will see an opportunity in a successful strike that will liberate the free world from Iran’s shadow and contribute to geopolitical stability in the world, to reach elections on the waves of glory and secure the next four years in the White House.

Former president Donald Trump is likely to welcome the move, as he led a hawkish line against Iran and carried out the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

He would certainly be happy to resolve these difficulties before taking office, if elected.

Whether Biden, Harris, or the convergence of interests of both, the coming days and articulate Israeli spokesmen should be used to mobilize the Americans to head the coalition of blessed countries and free the world from the curse of the ayatollahs.

The bottom line is that even if the United States does not assume its historic role, Israel has the obligation, and the right, to destroy the Iranian nuclear project.

This last opportunity must be exercised!

The writer is a senior researcher in the Israel Defense and Security Forum and an expert in management and governance.