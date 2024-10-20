As the world watches with bated breath, Israel stands at a crossroads – a rare and potentially transformative opportunity unfolds on the geopolitical landscape.

With the upcoming American elections, a unique window has opened for Israel to take decisive action against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a nation that has long posed a significant threat to the State of Israel, regional stability and global security.

The current US administration, under the leadership of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, is currently grappling with a host of domestic challenges, and is distracted by the upcoming elections.

The focus on the elections and internal affairs has left a vacuum in foreign policy, particularly regarding Iran’s aggressive ambitions.

Now, more than ever, Israel must recognize the urgency of the moment. With Iran’s recent attacks directly and through its many proxies, and the increasingly heightened tensions, there is a compelling case for Israel to act swiftly and decisively. MISSILES FIRED from Iran are intercepted over northern Israel. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Lack of resolve could embolden Iran

Harris, in a hard-fought electoral contest against former president Donald Trump, in particular, cannot afford to project any semblance of weakness.

She knows well that according to all polls, Iran is widely seen among the American public as an enemy, while the Jewish state is seen as a friend, an ally and an asset.

Thus, her support for Israel is not just a matter of principle – it’s a political necessity.

A perceived lack of resolve from the US could embolden not just Iran, but also adversaries like China, which is already starting to see an opportunity to assert its influence over Taiwan amid a distracted American administration. The recent large scale Chinese military drills involving a record number of fighter jets and other warplanes around China’s tiny southeastern neighbor are a testament to this.

The stakes are incredibly high. If Iran continues to operate unchecked, its nuclear weapons ambitions could be realized, destabilizing the region and posing a direct threat to Western allies, including not just Israel but the pragmatic Sunni nations. The strategic environment suggests that an assertive Israeli response could not only neutralize a persistent threat but also redefine the power dynamics in the Middle East.

This moment should be viewed not just as a challenge, but as a gift – an opportunity for Israel to change the course of history for the Jewish state, the Jewish people and the broader Western world. A decisive action now could shift the narrative from one of reactive defense to proactive security, demonstrating that Israel is not just a victim, but a powerful actor on the global stage.

A forceful attack against the Islamic Republic’s regime will also capture the spirit of a new fighting generation in Israel. While many thought this was a softer generation, addicted to smartphones and unwilling to sacrifice itself for the greater good, the exact opposite has been demonstrated.

One of the most remarkable spectacles of the last year is witnessing how this generation has risen to the occasion and proven itself among the greatest fighting, devoted and spirited ones in Jewish history.

They have shown the capacity to be on the front foot in the mission of defending Israel and the Jewish people, which needs to be replicated by the decision-makers as they consider their response to the Iranian attack.

The opportunity will not last indefinitely, however. As the American elections approach, political dynamics will shift, potentially complicating Israel’s ability to act. A victory for Harris, or a continuation of the current administration’s policies, could lead to a more constrained environment for military action. The window for effective action against Iran may close, leaving Israel to grapple with a more dangerous future.

The implications of inaction are profound. A failure to capitalize on this moment could embolden not only Iran but also other adversarial states and terrorist entities, creating a domino effect that would further destabilize global security.

It is imperative that Israel leverages its military capabilities and intelligence assets to address the Iranian threat decisively and frontally.

Since last year’s October 7 massacre, Israel finds itself at a pivotal juncture. The next few months represent a unique opportunity to reshape the geopolitical landscape and reinforce its position as a critical ally to the United States and a bulwark against tyranny.

It is a time for bold action, strategic foresight, and unwavering resolve. The future – not just of Israel but the entire Western world – may well depend on how this opportunity is seized.

The writer is a Los-Angeles based philanthropist and real-estate developer who serves as chairman of the Abraham Accords Roundtable and Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Committee in Washington DC.