How my journey to Germany strengthened Israel’s global support post-October 7 – opinion

A month and a half ago, life took an unexpected turn when I received a call from Paushali Lass, a passionate supporter of Israel, based in Germany. She invited me to speak at an event on October 7, marking one year since the devastating attacks on Israel and showing solidarity with the Jewish people. Little did I know that this invitation was to lead me on a journey filled with twists, challenges, and profound connections that would leave an indelible mark on my soul.

The call of duty – twice

With the speaking engagement in mind, I began preparing for my trip. But just seven days before my scheduled flight, I received another call – this time from the Israeli military. Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, had been eliminated, and Israel was on high alert. I was summoned to the IDF reserves, where I had already served nearly five months following the October 7 attacks. I immediately thought, “There’s no way I can leave Israel now; the nation’s security demands my presence.” Or so I believed.

When I informed Paushali about being called up to the reserves, she shared her rollercoaster of emotions. She was fearful for my safety and disappointed that I might not make it to Germany but also felt a sense of peace, trusting that things would turn out for the best. She thought, “Israel needs its brave men and women to defend civilians from a vile enemy. That is the priority.” So, she did something she wasn’t used to doing – she waited patiently to hear back from me.

After a few days on duty, my commander approached me with surprising news. “Things seem to have settled down,” he said, “and I want you to go to Germany. Representing Israel and speaking the truth is just as important as defending it.” His words touched me deeply. The battle for Israel’s future isn’t fought solely with weapons – it’s also fought through the words, ideas, and truths we share with the world.

The curveball

As if the journey was not already filled with enough uncertainty, I received a distressing call from Paushali just hours before my flight. “There’s been a major last-minute issue with the rally in Düsseldorf,” she explained. “I’ve tried everything, but it looks like we won’t be able to move forward.” I was stunned. An Israeli flag flutters next to a German and a EU flag, one day after Hamas' attacks on Israel, outside the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, October 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen)

This rally was the cornerstone of my visit, a critical opportunity to share Israel’s story post-October 7. But in that moment of disappointment, I found clarity. “Everything happens for a reason,” I told her. Paushali promised to explore alternatives, though neither of us knew what would come next.

When I landed in Frankfurt, my phone buzzed with a new message from Paushali. “I have found a better alternative,” she said. “You’ll speak at a large Israel rally in Stuttgart instead.” Stuttgart was a four-hour drive from Düsseldorf, but that didn’t matter. What mattered was that I had a platform. Little did I know just how important that change was to be.

Paushali had held on to her faith that I was meant to be in Germany to bring inspiration to many. When the rally in Düsseldorf had fallen through, she trusted that a greater plan was at work. She reached out to key pro-Israel contacts in Germany, and by the time my flight landed in Frankfurt, had secured me a new speaking engagement. My words echoed in her mind: “Everything happens for a reason.” It sure does.

A new chapter in Stuttgart

Standing in Stuttgart, I felt the weight of history on my shoulders. Over 2,500 people had gathered to show their support for Israel. But it wasn’t just the crowd’s size that moved me – it was the setting. I stood in a place where, just 80 years ago, Jews had been defenseless. Now, here I was, an IDF reservist in uniform, representing a nation reborn and resilient. As I addressed the crowd, shivers ran down my spine. The past and present collided in that moment, as I shared the story of Israel’s survival and ongoing fight for justice.

With many whose faces I first sighted in the crowd, I was to make connections that would profoundly shape my visit. One of those was Gottfried Bühler, the founder of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) branch in Germany. ICEJ is not an organization that offers mere lip service. It stands with Israel through action and has facilitated the aliyah of over 190,000 Jews from countries such as France, Germany, and the former Soviet Union. The ICEJ's unwavering commitment to Israel's future is a powerful example of true solidarity.

I also met Heinz Reuss, the international director of March of Life, an organization of descendants of Nazis who now stand against antisemitism and support Israel. Their story is one of moral courage and healing, a living testament to the fact that even those with dark legacies can choose righteousness.

Though Stuttgart was a defining moment, my journey continued in Düsseldorf. I spoke before over 100 people – a mix of Jews and Christians – eager to hear the reality of post-October 7 Israel. Sharing my personal story as an IDF reservist, a father, and a representative of Israel, I witnessed how deeply engaged these communities were. They were eager to understand the challenges we face daily as individuals and as a nation. The resilience of Israelis resonated deeply, creating a powerful connection with the audience.

In Munich, I spoke to a smaller but equally passionate group of Israel supporters. Each conversation revealed another layer of what it means to be an Israeli in these turbulent times. The personal connections I made in each city were nothing short of extraordinary. I met with pastors who have made supporting Israel their mission, and we shared stories of faith, fortitude, and the importance of standing together.

The real victory

The real victory came when I addressed the crowd in Düsseldorf at the house known as Asche Zu Gold, a building that, 80 years ago, was used by the Nazis. Today, it is a pillar of love and support for the Jewish people and Israel. Standing there and singing “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem, was surreal. The symbolism of a building once used against Jews now serving to honor them was not lost on me. Jews are no longer defenseless. We are a thriving, tenacious nation – and that moment gave me hope for the future.

After visiting Israel post-October 7, Paushali witnessed the strength and hope that Israelis get from their allies abroad. On my visit to Germany, we emphasized the need for Western voices to stand up for what is right. Together with our friends in Germany, we are united to be a light, confidently declaring, “Israel, you are not alone.”

Full circle

My journey to Germany began with uncertainty but ended with an unbreakable bond with Germany’s Christian Zionist community. The support from organizations such as ICEJ and March of Life goes beyond symbolic gestures. It is real, tangible, and a testament to the power of solidarity. As I return to my battalion, I carry the lessons I’ve learned on this journey. My mission may have started on the battlefield, but it is also being fought in the hearts and minds of people around the world. The legacy we leave abroad matters, and this trip reminded me how crucial it is to share Israel’s story with those willing to listen.We will keep sharing Israel’s truth, ensuring victory both on the ground and in people’s minds. Let us hope for the day when righteousness prevails over darkness.

Paushali Lass contributed to this article.

Yair Jablinowitz is an IDF reservist paratrooper, international speaker, and advocate for Israel. As a leader at Israel Destination tourist company, he has led over 100 missions since October 7, 2023, including delegations from UPenn, Harvard, Columbia, and MIT.

Paushali Lass is an international speaker, writer, and activist focused on strengthening ties between Germany and Israel. Her work bridges Jewish and Christian communities, with a focus on education and faith-based initiatives.