The CEO role I never expected - opinion

A few months into my tenure as CEO of ISRAEL-is, my role underwent a transformation I could have never anticipated. What began as an effort to lead a team in creating meaningful experiences for recently discharged soldiers quickly turned into something far more significant and complex.

Inspired by the holiday of Sukkot, which teaches us to embrace vulnerability and the temporary, my team and I shifted from a well-defined path into the unknown. In the aftermath of the tragic events of October 7, ISRAEL-is grew beyond advocacy work; we became a source of strength and empowerment, motivating both Jews and non-Jews around the world to actively support Israel through impactful experiences and education.

ISRAEL-is was founded with a mission to change the narrative about Israel through authentic storytelling and personal engagement. One of our flagship projects, Survived to Tell (STT), was initially launched as a direct response to the atrocities of October 7. What started as an Instagram platform where survivors could share their stories quickly evolved into a global movement. Over the past year, STT has visited over 60 U.S. college campuses, using virtual reality (VR) technology to immerse students in the firsthand experiences of survivors. This initiative, which has reached over 5,000 people, aims to foster empathy and challenge misconceptions about Israel.

Initially, I believed that my greatest challenge would be witnessing the horrors at Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Alumim, documented in our virtual reality project Be the Witness. But I now understand that my true challenge lies in confronting the alarming rise of global antisemitism and reaching college students, who, misinformed, have become unwitting advocates for terror. This issue is especially prominent on U.S. campuses, where misinformation about Israel often fuels divisive and antisemitic sentiments.

I am determined to tackle these issues head-on. By 2025, our goal is to connect with over 100,000 students across 500 university campuses in the United States, fostering meaningful dialogue and giving them the opportunity to engage with our immersive virtual reality program.

The role I never expected has become essential—driving me to champion a future where understanding triumphs over division.