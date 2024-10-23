American deterioration and the appeasement of the Islamo-Marxist alliance, pre and post 10/7

Just over a year ago, Hamas unleashed an attack on Israel with unimaginable barbarity. This was not just an isolated act of terrorism, nor was it a sudden eruption of violence. The seeds of 10/7 were sown for decades. And for those who’ve been paying attention, the 10/7 attack, and the explosion of antisemitism in America and Western countries since, was no surprise.

September 11th exposed America to the threats of radical Islam. But as years passed, America and the West became complacent. More than two decades from 9/11, Islamists have not adjusted their aims or intent, but now enjoy full support by many factions of the far left. The fatal flaw of the West? Believing the false premise that radical Islam aligns with liberal values.

Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, Al Qaeda, the Houthis, and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s fates are sealed in the book of history. They are genocidal, oppressive, radical Muslim entities who welcome destruction and death. But what happens when future generations ask: “Who enabled their rise and prominence in Europe and America?” We allowed them to use every aspect of our democracy, such as immigration, education, religious liberty, politics, Diversity, Equality, Inclusion, etc. to gain power, influence and, in some cases, dominance.

For two decades, I have written about the threat the Islamo-left alliance posed not only to Jews, but to all Americans. I spoke about it to whoever would listen. I wish I was wrong. I wish I had been crying wolf. Unfortunately, the 10/7 attack and the subsequent wave of Jew-hatred propelled by radical Muslims and far-left movements has proven me, tragically, correct.

Earlier this month, we mourned, we grieved, and we remembered 10/7. We commemorate the lives of innocent men, women, and children brutally murdered by Hamas. And how did Americans at elite universities mark the anniversary of the day when the most Jews were killed since the Holocaust? They celebrated. They glorified the perpetrators.

The Deterioration of America and Western Values

Universities are breeding grounds for radical ideologies, including antisemitism. For the past year, almost every weekend, young people in Keffiyehs have filled the streets, threatening Jews, carrying signs that call for the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state. These same people issue calls to bring down the Empire (referring to the US), and light the American flag on fire. They vilify the values that built America: democracy, free speech, individual rights, and the rule of law.

In this world, moral equivalence reigns. The narrative that there is no difference between good and evil, Israel and Hamas, or between those defending their citizens and terrorists determined to harm innocents.

America’s wavering and waffling support of Israel signals to radical groups that the West no longer stands firmly for the principles of freedom and human dignity. This weakness emboldens enemies of democracy and gives them license to act with impunity.

Appeasement of Evil Leads to Tragedy

For too long, radical Muslim movements have been given a pass by the international community influenced by the far-left. Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, Iran, and their ilk have grown in strength and influence, not because they are powerful forces, but because the West has repeatedly chosen diplomacy and appeasement over moral clarity. This willingness to engage with regimes and organizations that openly call for the destruction of Israel and the West has predictably led to disaster.

The Iran nuclear deal, celebrated by many as a diplomatic victory, normalized and empowered Iran - the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism. By offering legitimacy and financial relief to Iran, the deal strengthened the regime’s proxies, helped supply and train Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen and the Shiah militias in Iraq, and allowed the IRGC to expand their reach. Instead of confronting Iran and its proxies, the United States and the West empowered it, leading directly to the Hamas’ 10/7 attack, Hezbollah’s daily missile attacks on Israeli civilians, and Iran’s ballistic missiles attacks on Israel.

This policy of appeasement is not just confined to the Middle East. Within the West itself, government officials, institutions, and human rights organizations legitimize Islamist groups, parrot their views and embrace their rhetoric. Hamas is regularly portrayed as a political movement fighting for Palestinian liberation, when it is a terrorist organization with a charter that explicitly calls for the annihilation of Jews worldwide.

Evil does not compromise. There’s a reason that Neville Chamberlain’s name is associated with blunder and Winston Churchill’s name evokes courage.

Churchill knew what Chamberlain failed to understand about Nazi Germany. Evil cannot be reasoned with or moderated, it can only be defeated. When it comes to brinksmanship, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran are no different.

A Call for Moral Clarity

The assault on Israel by Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran are an attack on the values of freedom, democracy, human rights, secular life, women, and human dignity. They were an attack on the Western world.

Now is the time for moral clarity. Israel is the floodgate. The fight to defend Israel is a fight to defend Western values. Appeasement and moral ambiguity will only lead to more violence and hatred. The West must confront its enemies within and stand with Israel against the enemies on its border. Not just for the sake of the Jewish state, but for the sake of freedom and democracy everywhere.

The writer is an Israeli-American “Venture Philanthropist.” He can be reached at adam@milsteinff.org, on X (Twitter) @AdamMilstein, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AdamMilsteinCP.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Ellen Van Praagh.