Are Gazans starting to wake up to Hamas's apathy for them? - opinion

While global agencies such as the UN, the International Court of Justice at the Hague and others are bemoaning the starvation they claim is rife in Gaza, Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, the widow of Hamas’s leader Yahya Sinwar, was seen sporting a $32,000 Hermes handbag, just the right accessory required for proper tunnel attire.

The footage, which captured the photo, was recently released, after cameras were seized from that location in order to show the world the type of existence that Sinwar and his family were living, just prior to the October 7 massacre. Also seen was a flat TV screen being brought into the tunnel, along with many other essential items of convenience, enjoyed by few others in Hamas-run Gaza.

It would seem that the life of an aspiring “shahid” (martyr) is so tough, that some creature comforts are needed to ameliorate the harsh conditions of living like an underground hedgehog who comes out to breathe fresh air only when absolutely necessary. But isn’t that the informed choice a hardened terrorist makes when deciding to sign up for carrying out genocide? Isn’t he supposed to be turning his back on higher education, an enviable career, the joys of family, friends and all that accompanies a life well lived?

Apparently not, because if you look at the well-heeled Hamas leadership, who happily managed to escape the bitterness of Gaza for Qatar, it won’t be too hard to uncover evidence of exaggerated excess, pampering beyond one’s wildest dreams and an unashamed lifestyle of luxury, even to the point of openly being photographed on a bed fit for royalty in one of the worlds few “7-star” hotels, as was the case of Khaled Mashaal, another Hamas leader, said to be worth around $11 billion.

And while this demonstrably distorted picture of lopsided equality is readily available for all to see, none of the social justice warriors seem to be too interested in what constitutes a flagrant hypocrisy among the leaders who claim to have dedicated their lives to the championing of the rights of their disenfranchised people. Why is that? People walk at the ruins of al-Omari mosque as Palestinians perform Friday prayers, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City October 18, 2024. (credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

IT COULD be that a cause is only good when its discrepancies are safely kept under wraps. In other words, calling out the greed, indulgences, and gluttonous cravings of the leadership of the oppressed would somehow injure the courageous image of those “freedom fighters” who we thought were willing to give up their lives for the sake of a very worthy struggle.

But who’s kidding who here? Is anyone seeing these visual moments of hedonism, where sensual pleasure is pursued at the highest levels, really ready to defend their actions, choices and shameful lifestyles? If so, then those defenders are just as empty and hollow as these faux justice warriors who told us that they would go to whatever lengths necessary to free their people from the strong hand of the oppressor – Israel.

But as the truth keeps coming out, accompanied by pesky photos that depict the real story, Gazans may, hopefully, be waking up from a long slumber which had them convinced that their deliverance was just around the corner.

Because when an “IDF Arabic spokesperson shared a recording on his X account... of a conversation between two Gaza residents” discussing the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, “their joy” was resoundingly heard, to the point where one Gazan said, “I cheered when they came and told me,” as reported in The Jerusalem Post on October 20.

Surely, this sentiment is not the expression of a few lone stragglers who, on their own, figured out that Hamas is a good-for-nothing group which has exploited a people who thought that they were being well-represented by caring and sympathetic leaders in whom they falsely trusted.

A year of displacement

Perhaps a year of having been displaced, never knowing if they will live to see another day, has caused them to understand how they got to this deplorable situation and upon whose shoulders the responsibility must be squarely placed. It could also be that, as some of them came to receive the humanitarian aid, intended for their use, they were forced to walk away in despair, after Hamas operatives pushed them aside, quickly grabbing all of the food and goods, leaving nothing for them.

EITHER WAY, there has been ample evidence available for all Gazans to see the truth and come to the conclusion that they are merely the props and useful tools that enable their leaders to enrich themselves and live like kings.

And that is why Gazans are finally responding as they should. Upon hearing of Sinwar’s death, one woman said, “May he go to hell! He’s the one who destroyed everything. May God not have mercy on him, not on him, and not on [the other recently assassinated Hamas leader, Ismael] Haniyeh. I hope they never see God’s mercy.” It’s also the reason that sweets were distributed – something usually reserved for the news that some horrible tragedy befell Israelis.

So, while it’s known that some Gazan workers betrayed their Israeli benefactors by disclosing details of kibbutz families, dwellings and providing a blueprint of the communities which afforded them a good living, dare we trust them, yet again, to now have their eyes opened, believing that they can be restored and rehabilitated to become good neighbors who respect Israelis and are dedicated to living peacefully alongside of them?

It’s tempting to feel bad for a people who, at this point, undoubtedly have a fair amount of buyer’s remorse, when it comes to the very bad decision they made to allow Hamas to rule over them. In truth, they should have seen the handwriting on the wall long ago, when things never really improved for them, despite the many promises that were given.

Israelis traditionally have an enormous capacity for empathy and compassion, and the moment they believe that someone is truly sorry and regrets their actions, the tendency is to forgive them and turn the page. But while that’s often laudable, it also must be met, in this case, with great caution, because after everything that has happened, it might be a long time before Israelis are willing to forgive. One thing is certain, though: They will never forget.

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is also the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.