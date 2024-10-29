To the Lebanese people: Don’t follow Hezbollah, be like Azerbaijan - opinion

As we speak, rockets and missiles are raining down upon Israel, fired from Hezbollah-controlled areas in Lebanon.

Every day, Israeli soldiers are killed in Lebanon, and the Lebanese people are also suffering during this intense war between Hezbollah and the Jewish state.

At this critical time, I call upon the Lebanese people, who have suffered under the rule of Hezbollah for many years, to help Israel topple Hezbollah, so that they can enjoy peace, security, and prosperity.

Hezbollah is a terror organization that has not just targeted Jewish people.

They have also murdered Americans, French, and Christian Lebanese activists who are opposed to the fact that Hezbollah has been extorting, kidnapping, and burning the homes of Christians in southern Lebanon.

Sunnis and Druze have also not been spared their wrath. One of Hezbollah’s victims was Rafik Hariri, a former prime minister of Lebanon.

Hezbollah assassinated him in cold blood because he was opposed to Syria controlling Lebanon.

The International Institute for Counter-Terrorism said, “It is pertinent to note the kidnapping and murder of Suleiman Pascal, a prominent member of the ‘Lebanese Forces’ party, which occurred in early April of this year.

While official reports attributed the responsibility for the murder to Syrian immigrants, there were some who implicated Hezbollah in the crime.”

He is not alone. Luqman Salim is a Lebanese citizen and political activist who was allegedly targeted and killed by Hezbollah for his critical views as well. And the list goes on.

The time has come for the Lebanese people to wake up, so that their country does not become another Gaza.

They should help Israel rid Lebanon of Hezbollah and start to build a peace-loving country like Azerbaijan, which promotes religious tolerance and pluralism for all of its citizens.

A multicultural society

Lebanon, like Azerbaijan, is a multicultural society. While the country today has a Muslim majority, there is still a sizable Christian and Druze community.

The Muslim community is also not homogenous. There is both a sizable Shi’ite and Sunni population.

For this reason, the best way forward for Lebanon is the Azerbaijani model. Azerbaijan is a secular, pluralistic, multicultural country located in the South Caucasus.

Although they have a Shi’ite majority, they respect their Sunni minority enough to pray together with them at the Heydar Mosque in Baku.

It is the only major mosque in the world where Sunnis and Shi’ites pray together in peace and harmony.

Azerbaijan also has a sizable Jewish community, which peacefully coexists with the Muslim majority.

“We, the Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan, have been living in this land for about 2,500 years. During this period, the people of Azerbaijan have embraced us and protected us from danger. If any Jew anywhere in the world feels threatened, they should move to Azerbaijan,” said Milikh Yevdayev, the leader of Azerbaijan’s Jewish community.

Azerbaijan’s Jews are not the only minority group that peacefully coexists alongside Muslims in Azerbaijan.

Flourishing Christian and Baha’i communities

There are also flourishing Christian and Baha’i communities in Azerbaijan.

The country is also proud of its Zoroastrian heritage, and many remnants of Zoroastrianism are still a part of Azerbaijan today.

Elchin Amirbayov, Azerbaijan’s representative to the president for special assignments, recently stated to the Azerbaijani media: “Religious tolerance, which I would rather define as mutual respect between representatives of various religious denominations and faiths, and their harmonious and peaceful coexistence in our country, is the hallmark of Azerbaijan and a source of pride for all Azerbaijanis, regardless of their ethnic origin or religious background.

“Our geostrategic position at the intersection of East and West and our ability to absorb and maintain the values of both civilizations allow us to play the role of a living bridge between various cultures and civilizations.”

In this multicultural atmosphere, Azerbaijan also has a very strong friendship with the State of Israel, which continues despite the ongoing war in Gaza and their brotherly ties with Turkey.

If Lebanon were to get rid of Hezbollah and follow the Azerbaijani model for religious pluralism, Lebanon could very quickly join the Abraham Accords and put this war behind them, thus saving the Lebanese people much tragedy and heartache.

Therefore, I call upon the Lebanese people not to allow Iran to build a Shi’ite crescent from Tehran to the Mediterranean Sea.

Stop suffering for the sake of Hezbollah, who only cares about what is best for Iran and its proxies, not you.

Help Israel liberate Lebanon from Hezbollah and replace it with the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism, which will peacefully coexist beside the State of Israel.

Do this so that your children and grandchildren can have a better life. Liberate Lebanon from Hezbollah’s tyranny.

The writer is a Middle East scholar and commentator on the region.