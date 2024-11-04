Kamala Harris is the right choice for Jewish Michiganders - opinion

This week, Jews across the state of Michigan are casting their ballots in the presidential election. For our community, the act of voting is one of hope – and civic participation is a cornerstone of our faith.

Yet for the two of us — and so many other Jewish Michiganders — the last twelve months have been, without a doubt, among the most difficult any of us can remember.

Our sense of safety, security, and identity has been rocked by the terrorist attacks on October 7th and the wider conflict unfolding in the Middle East. As two Jewish millennials, we’ve begun to feel the fear our ancestors experienced when they first came to America. We used to associate antisemitic violence with grainy photographs and family stories; now, it’s happening to us. And we’re racing towards a presidential election in which our experiences — and our choice at the ballot box — will help shape the future of this country for generations.

Both of us are elected Jewish Democrats, which means we’ve heard from our neighbors and constituents about their concerns in this race. It also means we have an obligation to address them. Jewish Michiganders have good-faith concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris. But she is the right choice for our country – and we have to do everything in our power to make sure she wins in November.

Why Jewish voters in Michigan should vote for Kamala Harris

First and foremost, Kamala Harris has been steadfast in her commitment to Israel’s safety and security. She and President Biden have strengthened our partnership and continued sending essential supplies in the fight against Hamas, Hezbollah, and other forces of terror. At the Democratic National Convention, she gave the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — a 23-year-old American who was taken hostage and killed by Hamas — the opportunity to share their son’s story. And she used her acceptance speech, with tens of millions watching, to make her stance unequivocally clear: “I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself. And I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself.” Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her newly chosen vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hold a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 6. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

But her support for our community goes far beyond Israel. Kamala Harris has spoken out against antisemitism her entire career. As Vice President, she played a key role in drafting the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. As a US Senator, she was a lead sponsor of Senate Resolution 118, which condemned antisemitic discrimination and called for more resources to combat hate crimes. She has consistently denounced antisemitism on both the right and the left. She’s working toward a ceasefire that saves the hostages and brings lasting security to the Israeli people — a solution we all should support.

As the wife of a Jewish man, the incredible Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff — and “Momala” to his children — Kamala Harris has repeatedly demonstrated her appreciation for our community. Together, they host a yearly Rosh Hashanah gathering, affixed the first-ever mezuzah to the walls of the vice president’s official residence, host a Passover seder at her home, and regularly demonstrate a deep love of Jewish history and culture.

The contrast with Donald Trump could not be clearer. Growing up, we were raised on the bedrock value of Tikkun Olam. This Talmudic phrase translates literally to “world repair” and represents the Jewish ideals of social change and civic engagement. It remains the basis of our public service.

To us, Tikkun Olam means protecting the right of women to control their bodies, not enacting dangerous abortion bans. It means fighting for every American's access to clean air and water instead of denouncing the climate crisis as a hoax. It means protecting the sanctity of democracy, not staging a violent insurrection when we lose. And yes – it means pushing for long-term safety and security in Israel, not cozying up to white supremacists, praising Hitler’s generals, dining with antisemites, or trafficking in ancient anti-Jewish allegations of dual loyalty.

Donald Trump isn’t interested in repairing this world. He’s only in this race for himself. Earlier this year, at an event meant to denounce antisemitism, Trump said that if he lost, “the Jewish people would have a lot to do” with it. He is trying to weaponize this election to divide our community – to use us as a shield to protect his interests. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This November, we must ensure he fails. We need a leader who has stood alongside American Jews, who speaks out against antisemitism, who will continue working towards peace in Israel, and who reflects the values at the heart of our community. In the shadows of a year of pain and anguish, let’s restore joy to our politics and the commitments of Tikkun Olam to our leadership – and send a public servant who embodies it all to the White House.

Jeremy Allen Moss is president pro tempore of the Michigan State Senate, and Jordan Acker is on the Board of Regents for the University of Michigan.