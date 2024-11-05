The silent suffering of grandparents after a loss - opinion

The loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy, leaving parents with a lifelong, aching void. But the immediate family circle also includes grieving grandparents who carry their sorrow in a unique way. They experience a double loss: as parents of the deceased child’s parent and as grandparents.

Often expected to support the family, grandparents are frequently elderly, sometimes with chronic illnesses, and may have relied on their child for daily assistance. Unfortunately, in addition to coping with the challenges of aging and grief, suppressing their personal pain can lead to a decline in health and even disability. Do grandparents get ''unmitigated joy'' from being with their grandchildren all the time? (credit: PEPE FAINBERG)

While recent legislation has recognized the grief of siblings of the deceased, grandparents continue to be overlooked. Despite their significant contributions to the family and society, grieving grandparents often lack adequate support and recognition. The Israeli legal system primarily focuses on providing assistance to parents and siblings, leaving grandparents to navigate their grief with limited resources.

The emotional toll

The emotional toll on grieving grandparents can be devastating. The loss of a grandchild can lead to feelings of deep sadness, guilt, and isolation. These intense emotions, coupled with the challenges of aging, can have a significant impact on their physical and mental health. To address the unique challenges faced by grieving grandparents, it is essential to implement targeted support measures.

These may include establishing a formal recognition of grieving grandparents (acknowledging their distinctive status and experiences can provide much-needed validation and support), providing access to specialized grief counseling (tailored grief counseling services can help them navigate complex emotions and find healing), expanding social support networks (creating dedicated support groups and communities to foster a sense of belonging and connection); and, if needed, offering financial assistance.

By implementing these recommendations, we can demonstrate our commitment to supporting grieving grandparents and honoring their significant contributions to our society. It is imperative that we acknowledge their pain and provide them with the necessary resources to heal and find meaning in their lives.

The writer is a PhD gerontologist, researcher, and entrepreneur focused on innovation, well-being, and health for older adults.