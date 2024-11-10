Can European sports events truly protect Israeli, Jewish fans? Are they trying to? - comment

Jews being attacked and maimed while running for their lives on the streets of Europe.

One would think that the year was 1939. Alas, no, it’s 2024.

Jews – notably but not only Israelis – are still being subjected to antisemitic, premeditated lynchings while police and security aid and abet those committing crimes against humanity by standing idly by.

Does this sound familiar?

This is Amsterdam, just days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht. GAZING AT the carnage of Kristallnacht, November 1938. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This is the Holland of Anne Frank and of the Jews who were led to slaughter by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

When will the world wake up and say, ENOUGH! NEVER AGAIN!

Over 3,000 Maccabi Tel Aviv fans descended on Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena for a soccer match against Ajax, one of the most pro-Israel clubs in the world, in the UEFA Europa League competition.

While the yellow-and-blue were crushed 5-0 on the field, which was far from pleasant, it was only after the match that things went from bad to far, far worse for the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters.

A violent attack toward Israelis, Jews

Upon leaving the stadium, thousands of Israelis and Jews began to make their way back to their hotels, hostels, and Airbnbs, but unfortunately, many never quite made it.

In what were well-coordinated attacks by pro-Hamas and radical Islamist mobs, fans were surrounded and beaten, harassed, violated, and lynched all over the city of Amsterdam. Whether it was on the streets, in main squares, on the metro, buses, or taxis, no place was safe. Jews were left bloodied, bruised, beaten, and unconscious.

The Maccabi fans ran in every direction, into buildings, to their hotels – to any place they could escape the relentless attacks.

Some were sent to hospitals following the attacks while others went unaccounted for hours; thankfully, all were eventually found.

Fans were warned not to take taxis because the drivers were in cahoots with the mob. Fans were told to get off the streets and lock themselves up in their hotels as the mob continuously set off fireworks outside and yelled, “Death to Israel, death to the Jews.”

The mob stole passports, wallets, and phones from the fans and looked for blood at every street corner.

Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitch Goldhar and his representative Jack Angelides did not return to Israel immediately after the game but went from hotel to hotel to check if the fans were safe and being taken care of following the attacks. The club’s CEO, Ben Mansford, spoke about what the club had to endure following the game.

“It’s difficult to process this personally. Football and passions can overrun, and some use it as an excuse to cause problems. But what we witnessed had nothing to do with football. We feel the solidarity from our fellow clubs in Israel and across Europe. The whole world realizes that this was not about football but something much bigger. I think it will take time to truly process this – after watching a great football game and heading to train stations, to fathom what would occur. There was a real sense of fear and bewilderment around the situation.”

The Israel Foreign Ministry recommended concealing any outward signs and symbols of Judaism and Israel and requested that fans download the Home Front Command app to keep up-to-date with the latest news on how they would be able to escape the inferno and return to the Holy Land.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans who traveled to Bologna for the club’s Euroleague basketball game were told not to attend the game due to the threat of copycat attacks.

Following the club’s game, head coach Oded Katash spoke about the incidents.

“We woke up this morning and heard what happened in Amsterdam. It’s terrible for sports and far beyond sports as it concerns us as Israelis. We’re sorry that people went through such an event. It’s very serious and will probably affect all of us. Let’s hope for better days.”

El Al flew nonstop on Shabbat from Amsterdam to Israel at no cost to passengers who were trying to escape the life-threatening situation that unfolded in one of the most famous central cities in the world.

The local security forces had been warned and were provided information in advance that there would be riots and pogroms against Jews and Israelis, but did nothing with it.

They allowed the Jews to once again be left to slaughter. To date, no arrests have even been made (there were several arrests for incidents that took place during the game or within the stadium, but not for the brutal actions that took place on the streets.)

The enemy is bent on the destruction of Jews worldwide and the destruction of the democratic State of Israel.

The enemy is permitted to do as they please in cities across Europe and, more recently, in the United States and Canada, threatening, denigrating, bullying, and using force to intimidate Jews and Israelis.

Whether it’s at synagogues, Jewish community centers, or universities, Jews are targets that are not being defended.

Politicians around the globe love to talk; they love to condemn and make so-called strong statements. That’s all they have done. When will they understand that those who want to rid the world of Jews and Israel don’t care to listen, and they know that talk is cheap.

The only language that these subhuman barbarians will understand is action – before it is too late.

When will the West wake up and understand?

Sports clubs, leagues, and associations across Israel have put out statements of support and against antisemitism, including some of Maccabi’s archrivals, because they all know that each and every one of them and their fan bases are targets when playing in European competitions.

However, the biggest issue in these competitions happens to be UEFA.

Earlier in the week, Paris Saint-Germain fans unfurled a massive Free Palestine banner with a picture of a masked terrorist at their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, and UEFA had no issue with it and will not levy any punishment or fine on the club.

PSG happens to be owned by Qatar Sports Investment, the same country that has been harboring Hamas terrorists and enemies of Israel.

Will it be safe for Jews and Israelis to attend the match this week, even if the local authorities guarantee their safety?

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar traveled to Holland to meet his counterpart, ensure that Israelis would be able to leave the country, and understand how such a horrific event took place in a city such as Amsterdam.

This is not what the Maccabi fans bargained for when they went to see a sporting event abroad – not by any stretch.

But have they heard from Ajax? Have they heard from UEFA? How about the local police and politicians in Holland?They will all look to swallow their tongues, try and push the blame onto others while seeing it as a complicated issue because Jews are involved.

A complex response to violence

For example, here is UEFA’s response: “UEFA strongly condemns the incidents and acts of violence that occurred last night in the city of Amsterdam before and after the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. We trust that the relevant authorities will identify and charge as many of those responsible for such actions as possible. UEFA will examine all official reports, gather available evidence, assess them, and evaluate any further appropriate course of action in accordance with its relevant regulatory framework.”

And now Ajax: “After a sporting football match with a good atmosphere in our stadium – for which we thank all parties involved for the good cooperation – we were horrified to learn what happened in the center of Amsterdam last night. We strongly condemn this violence.”

They all want to brush these brutal incidents under the carpet and pretend that they never happened.

However, their ignorance and inaction will ultimately lead to their own destruction by this mob that is taking over the world. As mentioned above, but still as unbelievable – no arrests have been made, which shows exactly how unseriously the authorities are taking these matters.

Thankfully, Jews and Israelis around the world have a safe haven in the State of Israel.

Sure, our country is under attack and has been at war, and there are terrorist incidents, and it’s far from perfect.

But it is the land that will take in and protect Jews, Jews that have been persecuted.

That is something that didn’t exist in 1939, and can never be taken for granted.