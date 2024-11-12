How Jewish student unity is reshaping the fight against campus hate - opinion

Pro-Palestinian protesters were recently arrested at the University of Minnesota after occupying and damaging a campus building in a display of aggressive antisemitism.

The arrests are part of a broader crackdown on hate, including recent sanctions against Samidoun, the sham charity group linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization and behind many of the campus protests over the last year.

These actions follow other recent progress in the fight against campus antisemitism, including the resignation of four Ivy League university presidents and the fact that antisemitic encampments have largely disappeared.

Many of the actions against antisemitism are also significant in that they will likely have far-reaching effects. For example, a Cornell University student was sentenced to 21 months in prison for issuing online death threats against Jewish students, showing that threats and hate speech will no longer be tolerated.

In California, a court ruled against UCLA for allowing protesters to bar Jewish students from certain campus spaces. This decision not only made it clear that discrimination against Jewish students won’t be tolerated, but it set an important legal precedent and reinforced the need for universities to protect the rights of all minority groups on campus. Pro-Palestine protesters march past a Star of David made of Israeli flags on Columbia University campus, during a march in support of a protest encampment supporting Palestinians, despite a 2 pm deadline issued by university officials to disband or face suspension. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

Victories come on many fronts

Although challenges remain, it is important to see that, in many ways, we are in a better place as we reach the midpoint of the first semester. The removal of antisemitic encampments and the legal victories that have protected Jewish students were made possible because our community refused to accept the status quo.

Jewish students, along with their allies, mobilized, organized peaceful protests, and engaged with legal advocates to ensure antisemitism would not go unchecked. Their persistence disrupted the platforms that allowed antisemitism to thrive on campuses, proving antisemitism can be challenged.

Yet, the victories are not limited to court cases and legal rulings. Over the past year, Jewish students have channeled their energy into strengthening Jewish life on campuses. Shabbat dinners, holiday celebrations, cultural events, and educational initiatives have all seen record attendance.

For example, at the Jewish Resource Center (JRC), an Olami member organization at the University of Michigan, Rabbi Fully Eisenberger said that Shabbat meal attendance has nearly doubled, and requests for one-on-one meetings are growing so fast, they’re looking to hire more staff to keep up.

The explosion of participation in Jewish activities has fostered a sense of belonging and pride, empowering Jewish individuals to express their identity openly and stand, unified, against hate.

By creating strong communities rooted in shared values, Jewish students have built vibrant, thriving spaces that enrich campus life. Their efforts have focused on building bridges, educating others, and demonstrating the values of peace, love, and justice that are central to our Jewish identity.

This renewed engagement is not limited to students. Since October 7, over 40% of American Jews have increased their involvement in Jewish life, with about a third engaging for the first time.

We should not underestimate the power in this. When Jewish students show up and connect to Jewish values, when they take a stance for what is right, the world stands with them. When we unite as a community and channel our energy into positive action, it is our unity for good that inspires policy change against antisemitism.

The reason we are making progress on critical issues facing Jews on campus is because we are standing together for what is right and just. It is the Jewish people standing for Jewish values that resonates with the world and creates the changes we desperately need. This is our mission.

Our voice and commitment to our values is making a difference, but the work is far from over. Confrontational, antisemitic actions are still very much present.

Just recently, on the anniversary of October 7, student groups at over 100 US campuses hosted events glorifying the Hamas attack. Jewish campus institutions, like Hillel and AEPi houses, continue to be targets. These incidents show that, while some platforms for antisemitism have been curtailed, the threat remains strong, and continued vigilance is essential.

However, these challenges should not discourage us. Rather, they should inspire us to keep fighting by uniting around our Jewish values. Now is the time to press forward with renewed dedication to doing good.

The fight against antisemitism is not one we can win overnight. It demands persistence, love, and a commitment to justice to make meaningful progress. But recent events show that the world is ready and waiting for us to stand up for what’s right. Now, it’s up to us to build on this momentum – and we’re just getting started.

The writer, a rabbi, is executive vice president and managing director of vision and partnerships at Olami.