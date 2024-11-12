How lone soldiers uphold Israel’s Zionist values amid political discord – opinion

Against the backdrop of heated debates and political discord surrounding the shameful “draft law” currently supported by the “Religious Zionist” party, there exists a powerful and contrasting phenomenon that often goes unnoticed by Israeli society.

I am speaking of the unwavering dedication, commitment, and sacrifice shown by Machal soldiers – Mitnadvei Chutz La’aretz, or Lone Soldiers, as they are called today.

The contributions of these soldiers are rooted in a legacy that goes back to Israel’s founding. During the War of Independence in 1948, Machal soldiers – thousands of volunteers from around the world – left behind their homes to defend the newly established Jewish state.

They played a critical role in Israel’s survival, contributing expertise, resources, and support at a time when the country’s very existence was at stake. This legacy of courage and commitment has continued through the generations, and today’s Lone Soldiers are the modern-day torchbearers of this proud tradition.

Many organizations promote and support programs for Lone Soldiers. One of the most prominent is Gdud Tzabar. However, as former chairman of World Bnei Akiva (WBA), I would like to highlight our unique role in supporting this mission. WBA is one of the world’s most influential Zionist youth movements. Young men and women raised with the values of Am Yisrael, Eretz Yisrael, and Torat Yisrael (the nation of Israel, Land of Israel, and Torah of Israel) make the courageous decision to serve, leaving behind their homes, families, and communities – a true act of Lech Lecha (the Torah portion in which God tells Abraham to “go to the land that I will show you). Lone Soldiers enjoy catching up while converting their foreign licenses to Israeli ones today in Holon. (credit: YONIT SHILLER)

Not of obligation, but love for Israel

They come to Israel not out of obligation but from deep-seated conviction and love for the country – values deeply rooted in the Bnei Akiva youth movement’s commitment to Torah V’Avodah (Torah and labor). Without a local family to lean on, they serve side by side with their Israeli brothers and sisters, often in the IDF’s most elite units, shouldering the same responsibilities and facing the same risks as any Israeli-born soldier.

We salute the exemplary religious Zionist (not the party) institutions – Bnei Akiva Hesder Yeshivot, Midreshet Torah V’Avodah, and Yeshivat Torah v’Avodah, Yeshivat Lev Hatorah, and Mechina Olamit, among others – that have established specialized programs for Lone Soldiers. These programs provide support not only during their time in yeshiva but also throughout their IDF service, addressing their unique needs in place of the family support they have left behind.

In stark contrast, we see certain political leaders, particularly within the Religious Zionist Party, who now seek to protect their positions in government by endorsing policies that offer special exemptions. These exemptions, driven by political alliances, undermine the fundamental Zionist principle of shared responsibility.

Rather than honoring the commitment of every capable young person to serve, these leaders support draft exemptions. This stance contradicts the core values of their constituencies and dismisses the spirit of sacrifice embodied by Lone Soldiers worldwide.

These Lone Soldiers' actions are in direct contrast to such political compromises. When the brutal attack on October 7 unfolded, many of these soldiers immediately dropped everything to defend Israel. Some have served for over 100, 200, or even 300 days in reserve duty (miluim), with IDF reservists living abroad returning to Israel to defend the country. Some have sustained severe injuries in the line of duty and now face long, challenging rehabilitation. Tragically, some have made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives for Israel.

On November 14, WBA will celebrate 70 years of the World Secretariat at a gala event in Jerusalem. We will pay tribute to the many achievements of our beloved youth movement, including our Lone Soldiers. We hope to inspire and call upon even more of our graduates to answer the call to serve, whether by joining the ranks of the IDF or dedicating themselves to volunteerism through National Service and other essential forms of support. This inspiring commitment, rooted in Torah and Zionism, reflects a loyalty to Israel’s future and a dedication deserving our deepest respect, admiration, and support.

As we navigate these challenging times and heated discussions, may we look to the example set by Lone Soldiers from World Bnei Akiva and beyond. And may we remind the leadership within the Religious Zionist Party of the values they were elected to uphold and that the strength of our nation lies in caring for each other, our shared destiny, and honoring the sacrifices of those who willingly serve.

The writer is former chairman of WBA.