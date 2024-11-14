The dangerous denial of atrocities must come to an end - opinion

With Donald Trump’s reelection and imminent return to the White House, the plight of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza remains an urgent but underreported crisis.

The horrific October 7 attacks resulted in over 1,200 deaths, 251 kidnappings, and unimaginable atrocities, including documented acts of sexual violence. Yet, a dangerous denial narrative is spreading, reminiscent of Holocaust denial. We must confront and reject this denial, ensuring the world remembers and addresses these crimes with united international action.

As we reflect on this tragedy, we must confront a truth: The horrors of October 7 included widespread sexual violence. A report by Pramila Patten, the UN secretary-general’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, documented acts of rape and gang rape perpetrated by Hamas during the attack in multiple locations and, thereafter, against female and male hostages.

Her conclusions highlighted the extreme brutality inflicted on victims and raised urgent concerns for those still held captive, calling for their immediate release.

The image of Shani Louk, a vibrant 22-year-old celebrating at the peace festival, carried through the streets of Gaza as a trophy while the crowd cheered and spat on her, still haunts us. Similar reports from the UN Commission of Inquiry and Human Rights Watch, along with documentation collected by the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, corroborated these atrocities. People ride their bicycles on Yom Kippur, in front of a wall featuring hostage posters, in Jerusalem, October 12, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

However, these efforts today stand as solitary examples in an increasingly hostile environment for reporting on these crimes. There is a growing trend toward conspicuous silence, or even denial, on the part of international institutions and various UN human rights bodies.

UN silence

From the very first days after the attack, while numerous formal UN statements and social media updates reported daily on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, almost none adequately addressed the human suffering in Israel or the urgent need for the release of hostages. We and others turned to many organizations asking for help, imploring them to condemn the violence inflicted by Hamas, especially the gender-based crimes that we feared were continuing for those in captivity, largely to no avail.

On October 29, 2023, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), from whom we expected a strong condemnation of the October 7 crimes and an urgent call for action to free those abducted, said not a word about these matters.

Only after intense international pressure and a global campaign did some change begin.

A statement was issued by President Joe Biden's White House. Jewish women organized protests worldwide, rallying outside the UN to bring attention to the silenced voices of victims. Feminist leaders and policymakers joined these efforts, including Sheryl Sandberg, who spearheaded global awareness and produced a powerful documentary, Scream Before Silence. She described this as the most important work of her career.

It is said that in war, the first casualty is truth. And the first truth too often obscured is the disproportionate price paid in wartime by women. Sadly, the response from many in the media and from organizations like the UN comes as no great surprise. For Israeli women, the October 7 atrocities created a deep sense of this otherness. It felt new. Dangerous. Isolating.

So here we are, just over a year later. UN Women did not echo Patten’s report and, in their statement on the anniversary of October 7, it refrained from mentioning the sexual atrocities against Israeli women. In fact, they took this painful moment of remembrance to condemn Israel.

The silence in the face of these atrocities raises grave concerns. First, it dehumanizes the victims. Speaking to the UN CEDAW committee, I – Dr. Elkayam-Levy – asked pointedly, “Is there international law for Israeli women? Will it protect us? Will it hold perpetrators accountable?”

This year, we have seen not only violent denials but also insidious threats against those who dare to speak out. Those who provide a voice to the victims have become targets, while the truth remains overshadowed by a cacophony of falsehoods. Deniers, aware they cannot dismiss the reality of sexual violence, have cynically downplayed its severity, employing selective skepticism and fixating on minor discrepancies to undermine the credibility of survivors.

In this fraught environment, the burden of proof has been unjustly placed on those most affected. Survivors, witnesses, experts, and dedicated journalists navigate an atmosphere steeped in skepticism, where their credibility is challenged at every turn. This reality acts as a powerful silencing mechanism, deterring many from coming forward or reporting what they endured and know. In turn, a secondary victimization is fostered, where the fear of not being believed compounds the trauma suffered by survivors.

The silence surrounding atrocities, including sexual violence, enables their continuation. Confronting the denials that obscure these truths is essential. Only through an unwavering commitment to truth can we honor the victims and begin the journey to healing.

Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, a 2024 Israel Prize laureate and expert in human rights and international law, is the founder and chair of the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children and the Dvora Institute for Gender and Sustainability Studies.

Jay Rosenzweig is CEO of Rosenzweig & Company, a leadership advisory firm; author of the Annual Rosenzweig Report on women; and board chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, dedicated to pursuing justice through the protection and promotion of basic human rights wherever they are threatened around the globe.