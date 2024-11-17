Why Jared Kushner’s return matters for Jews, Arabs, and Muslims alike - opinion

The Middle East today faces a critical moment, with regional tensions escalating and fresh wounds from the recent violence. Against this backdrop, there’s renewed potential for Jared Kushner, architect of the Abraham Accords, to help stabilize relations between Jews, Arabs, and Muslims. His reemergence on the diplomatic stage could provide a stabilizing force, one needed now more than ever.

Few initially believed Kushner would succeed in bringing Middle Eastern nations closer to peace. Young and without traditional foreign policy credentials, he was dismissed by Washington’s foreign policy elite as a novice unlikely to make an impact. As Trump’s son-in-law, his appointment felt, to many, like an experiment destined to fail.

Yet Kushner’s approach offered something fresh. He bypassed the rigid frameworks that had long defined Middle Eastern diplomacy, bringing in voices from outside the traditional corridors of power. Early on, I saw potential in his efforts to engage directly with the younger, change-hungry generation across the region, even as many around me doubted his chances.

Through perseverance and a willingness to upend traditional norms, Kushner made what many thought impossible a reality. The Abraham Accords, signed between Israel and countries like the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco, were not only political treaties but a reflection of shared aspirations.

For the first time, leaders across the region began to forge partnerships in trade, culture, and technology, crossing old divides to build something new. These accords helped normalize relationships with Israel, offering a path toward lasting connections that transcend politics.

As an Arab and Muslim, I’ve seen firsthand how this stability has fostered hope in a region where skepticism often runs deep. The Abraham Accords shifted the discourse from perpetual conflict to potential collaboration, and for many of us, that shift felt like an authentic new chapter. Kushner understood that people in the Middle East wanted something beyond endless conflict: they wanted the promise of a better life.

Now, as conflicts continue and Israel’s regional ties come under strain, a figure like Kushner—someone who already understands the delicate dynamics at play—is invaluable. His emphasis on economic development gave both Jewish and Arab communities a path toward shared prosperity.

By promoting initiatives in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, and Egypt, Kushner showed he grasped a fundamental truth: real peace requires economic empowerment. He championed projects that brought jobs, infrastructure, and investment to areas long marred by hardship, giving both sides a stake in a more prosperous future.

But there are still formidable challenges. Iran remains a significant destabilizing force in the region, supporting proxy groups and fueling tensions that disrupt peace efforts. While Iran’s threats of aggression continue to destabilize the region, its influence is also weakening. Internally, rising dissatisfaction among its people erodes the regime’s grip, while internationally, its alliances grow more fragile.

Kushner's diplomatic reengagement could serve as a counterbalance to Iran's influence, especially if he were to work with regional leaders to counter these threats through alliances and economic initiatives that bring tangible benefits to all parties. With Iran's continued focus on fueling division and tension, the need for balanced, pragmatic diplomacy becomes even more urgent. This opportunity, however, is time-sensitive; the longer tensions persist, the more difficult it will be to bridge the divide.

President Trump’s “America First” vision, which emphasizes security and reduced military engagement abroad, adds another layer of strategic importance to Kushner’s potential return. With Trump’s emphasis on avoiding new wars, America’s foreign policy could benefit from a figure like Kushner who prioritizes sustainable, economic-based peace.

Kushner’s familiarity with regional stakeholders and proven track record align with this goal, positioning him as a bridge between America’s interests and the needs of the Middle East. Today, the need for hope and healing is greater than ever.

The horrific terrorist attack of October 7 and the ongoing conflict have deepened mistrust between Jews, Arabs, and Muslims. Too many innocent lives have been lost on all sides, and the wounds from terror and violence will not heal quickly. But even amid this pain, there remains an opportunity to restore what has been destroyed.

In a world increasingly connected through technology, there are avenues for people to communicate, trade, and cooperate in unprecedented ways. Kushner’s return to diplomacy could capitalize on these opportunities, using technology and economic partnerships to break down barriers of fear and rebuild trust.

His experience in creating the Abraham Accords shows he has both the vision and commitment to make peace achievable again, despite entrenched skepticism on all sides. For peace to truly take root, someone is needed who understands the nuances, respects the complexities, and believes in the region’s potential.

Kushner is uniquely positioned to play that role. His approach—focused on investment, partnerships, and realistic goals—offers a path to a future where cooperation replaces conflict and prosperity unites rather than divides. As new challenges emerge, his guidance could help stabilize the fragile gains made in recent years.

The Middle East is at a crossroads, and the future depends on leaders who can foster hope and progress across communities. Now, more than ever, we need someone who can bridge the divides and build a lasting foundation of trust and shared purpose.

Jared Kushner has proven he can be that bridge.

Ahmed Charai is the publisher of The Jerusalem Strategic Tribune. He sits on the board of directors of Atlantic Council, The Center for National Interest, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, the International Crisis Group. He is also Advisory Board member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the United States Institute of Peace.