Calling the attacks in the Dutch capital antisemitic is burying our heads in the sand - opinion

Labeling the violent attacks in Amsterdam as antisemitic is a mistake that minimizes the scope of the problem and leaves the enlightened world exposed to a far greater threat – radical Islam. This enemy does not distinguish between Jews, Christians, moderate Muslims, or anyone representing liberty, openness, or life in the free West.

From Amsterdam to Sderot, the ideology is the same. It is a deep-rooted hatred for any expression of democratic and liberal values.

In Sderot, the rockets targeting civilian populations are one tool in the struggle to undermine people’s right to live free and secure lives. In Amsterdam, the physical assault on tourists, who happened to be Israelis, is the same action in a different disguise – an attempt to erase the expression of human freedom.

Radical Islam is no longer confined to the Middle East. It has penetrated Europe’s cultural centers, exploiting Western nations’ social and political vulnerabilities to undermine democratic norms. Every such attack – whether targeting Jews, Christians, or soccer club fans – stems from the same motive: rejecting freedom and imposing an ideology of oppression and hatred.

Calling these attacks “antisemitism” is a conscious burial of our heads in the sand. Certainly, hatred of Jews is a central component of radical Islam’s rhetoric, but it is merely part of a greater objective – destabilizing the free world order. In Amsterdam, it was the Jews, but tomorrow, it may be a church, a moderate mosque, or some cultural event that bears the brunt of this violence. Pro-Palestinian protesters face Dutch police while taking part in a banned demonstration in Amsterdam, Netherlands November 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Anthony Deutsch)

Undermining Western values

In today’s world, where forces of division and hatred seek to undermine the values of unity, pluralism, and human dignity, the enlightened world must unite. We must rise above religious, national, or narrow political differences to create a unified front that defines freedom and the right to life as a non-negotiable universal vision.

This is not a clash of cultures or nations; it is a battle between those who seek life, creation, and liberty and the forces of darkness that see all these as enemies to be eradicated.

This fight is not confined to the Middle East or Europe. The threat affects us all and demands recognition that radical ideology knows no borders or nations. It will continue to operate with the same force wherever it is given the opportunity.

Now, more than ever, the enlightened world must stand together as a united block that believes in the right to live freely and with dignity. This is a battle for the future of all humanity. Our choice is whether to confront the forces of darkness or leave the stage to those who seek to turn us all into their next victims.

The writer is the mayor of Sderot.