Water diplomacy during the Abraham Accords: Building trust through shared resources - opinion

As interest grows in expanding the Abraham Accords following Donald Trump’s election, it’s crucial to consider how water diplomacy can serve as a tool for trust-building and cooperation in regions affected by historical conflicts.

Our journey from rainy Seattle to the dry landscape of Lake Havasu, Arizona, highlighted these themes. My wife, Adi, and I were invited by Pastor Ryan Speakman to share our experiences with communities in this beautiful lakeside city on the Arizona-California border.

During our visit, we explored the critical issue of water – a shared concern over dwindling resources in areas marked by drought, rapid population growth, and the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

One highlight was a family gathering with Mayor Cal Sheehy, who expressed admiration for Israel’s water innovations and interest in similar approaches for Arizona’s 20-year drought. Lake Havasu’s water, drawn from the Colorado River, serves 35 million people across the Southwest, making sustainable water management a pressing need. Our conversation was a meaningful exchange on ways the US and Israel might work together to address shared water challenges.

We also visited Parker Dam, a place with a rich history in water diplomacy. Ninety years ago, Arizona’s National Guard was stationed at Lake Havasu to protect water rights from California – a powerful reminder of the lengths communities go to secure water, even among allies. Lake Kinneret, also known as the Sea of Galilee. (credit: Johnny Va. Via Shutterstock)

A global issue

Water challenges in the American Southwest echo issues faced by Israel with the Jordan River, Sea of Galilee, and Dead Sea, as well as across the Middle East’s historical rivers, which are rapidly drying up. Both regions face severe water scarcity and growing populations amid shrinking supplies, emphasizing a shared goal: finding sustainable solutions on local, regional, and global levels.

Water, as a critical shared resource, has the potential to bridge divides and foster cooperation. In the MENA region, with its complex history, managing shared water resources offers an opportunity to overcome rivalries and build understanding.

In the American Southwest, water disputes go beyond local conflicts. Seven US states and two Mexican states are involved in negotiations over Colorado River rights. These tensions have existed since the 1920s, when water rights were first formally allocated under the Colorado River Compact. Recently, Colorado pressed for a larger share, adding strain to this vital resource.

The Biden administration has postponed decisions on water allocations to the next administration, which highlights the challenge of balancing state interests – a struggle similar to water disputes in the Middle East.

Three weeks before the tragic events of October 7, I was in Washington as part of a Middle East delegation of young leaders organized by ISRAELl-is and the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

Our purpose was to celebrate the third anniversary of the Abraham Accords, focusing on shared goals like water sustainability, culture, and environmental responsibility. Water diplomacy emerged as a central topic – an area where cooperation builds bridges and strengthens shared recognition of vital resources, forming a foundation for peace between nations historically in conflict.

These experiences underscore water’s potential as a unifying force, connecting people across borders and generations. In both the MENA region and the American Southwest, water diplomacy offers a path toward shared solutions and lasting peace. Recognizing water as a common bond can transform it from a source of conflict to a foundation for cooperation and sustainable peace.

As we continue this journey, we are working with the mayor’s office on a proposal to connect Lake Havasu to Israel’s water treasures, opening new possibilities for collaboration.

The writer is founder and director of the Dead Sea Revival Project, leading efforts for seven years to promote eco-tourism, MENA water diplomacy, and innovative methods of conservation through sustainable travel across the globe.