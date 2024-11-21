Empowered women: Female IDF trailblazers mark historic achievements in defense – editorial

On a chilly morning earlier this week, a team of female IDF soldiers gathered their gear and prepared to embark on a mission into southern Lebanon. Among them was Cpl. Tehila, 21, who adjusted her pack—laden with equipment that weighed nearly half her body weight—and exchanged determined glances with her comrades. For the first time in Israel’s history, women combat soldiers were about to cross the border into enemy territory. Their task was as monumental as it was dangerous: to gather intelligence, pinpoint Hezbollah positions, and direct fire to protect Israel’s northern communities.

Such scenes are becoming more common in the IDF, where women are not just breaking barriers but leading in roles traditionally dominated by men. Israel’s military has consistently demonstrated its commitment to equality, offering women meaningful opportunities to serve and contribute, even in combat positions. In a region dominated by radical ideologies that suppress women’s rights, the IDF’s pioneering approach sets it apart—not just from its neighbors but from many Western democracies.

This week, two groundbreaking events underscored the IDF’s leadership in empowering women. The first was the announcement of Israel’s first religious women-only combat unit, to be deployed within the Combat Intelligence Corps. As reported by The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday, this initiative addresses the surge of religious women eager to serve in the IDF, including 350 who joined combat roles in the aftermath of October 7. Led by Ohr Torah Stone, the unit will provide a supportive framework for religious women, complete with spiritual and halachic guidance from Rabbanit Hila Naor, marking a historic first in the IDF.

Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, President of Ohr Torah Stone, celebrated this milestone, saying, “At a time when attention often shifts to those who choose not to serve, we are witnessing a rise in the number of religious women eager to join in defending Israel in this existential war.” For 18-year-old recruit Rina Mays from Ramat Beit Shemesh, this opportunity represents both a personal and collective mission: “I’ve always dreamed of contributing to my country in a meaningful way... this unit felt like the right path for me.”

On Monday, November 18, The Jerusalem Post reported another momentous achievement. Female combat soldiers from the Ayit Battalion carried out an operational mission in southern Lebanon, marking the first time women had participated in such an endeavor. Their work involved intelligence gathering, pinpointing anti-tank missile sites, and guiding fire against Hezbollah positions, showcasing their operational effectiveness in high-stakes scenarios. Female combat soldiers from combat intelligence operate in southern Lebanon, November 18, 2024. (credit: IDF spokesperson's Unit/Via Walla)

Dismantling sexist notions

Cpl. Shani, 20, described the mission’s challenges: “We walked about 1.5 kilometers into Lebanon, established a position in the field, maintained camouflage, and began intelligence collection. Operationally, we entered areas untouched by Israeli forces since the Second Lebanon War.” These missions not only reaffirm the IDF’s trust in its female soldiers but also dismantle outdated notions about women’s roles in the military.

The IDF’s achievements in integrating women into combat roles are unparalleled. While many Western nations celebrate symbolic strides in gender equality, Israel delivers measurable results. Female soldiers are not relegated to token roles; they are actively shaping Israel’s defense strategies, often in some of the most dangerous arenas.

This commitment is particularly striking in a region where many societies deny women basic rights, let alone the opportunity to serve in their country’s defense. Israel’s example highlights the values it shares with other Western democracies: equality, freedom, and opportunity. Yet, these achievements are often overlooked or misunderstood by the international community.

Israel’s women in combat are more than soldiers—they are trailblazers, breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes while defending their nation. Their contributions reflect not only their own courage and determination but also the broader resilience of Israeli society.

As Cpl. Tehila put it, "Girls joining combat units are often told they won't get meaningful missions, but this proves otherwise. If you push yourself and excel, incredible opportunities await." Her words are a reminder that Israel's fight is not just against external threats but also against outdated perceptions.

The world should recognize Israel’s unique position as a Western democracy in a challenging region and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of its female soldiers. By empowering women in its military, Israel continues to lead the way in demonstrating that equality and strength go hand in hand.