Should I stay or should I go?: Answering the question of a Jewish future in Europe - opinion

The surge in antisemitic hate crimes in Europe and the UK, following the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel and the ensuing conflict, has left Jewish communities grappling with critical choices. Should they emigrate to Israel, perceived as a sanctuary for Jews, or remain in their home countries, risking hostility but preserving their cultural and national identities?

It would be all too easy for me, a British born Jew, living in Israel and working in Britain, to lecture my compatriots and those living in Europe on how to react to the rising tide of hatred on the Continent and the UK, but the choice between staying and moving to Israel is complex, shaped by personal, cultural, and practical considerations. While Israel offers safety and solidarity, staying in Europe represents a commitment to fight for a more tolerant society.

Each option carries risks and rewards, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer.

Let’s examine a few of the salient points.

The case for moving to Israel: Safety and stability

Israel was founded as a haven for Jews facing persecution, and it remains the only nation explicitly committed to their security as part of the state’s raison d’etre. Anti-Israel protesters arrived in troves ''in solidarity'' with Thursday's pogrom in Amsterdam. (credit: Bart Schut)

The recent rise in antisemitic attacks across Europe has highlighted the fragility of Jewish safety in the Diaspora. For example, the recent attacks on Israeli football supporters in Amsterdam have highlighted the persistence of antisemitism in Europe and its alarming resurgence. Israeli supporters were reportedly forced into degrading acts, such as shouting political slogans against their will, while bystanders and some police appeared to do little to intervene effectively. This demonstrated not only the physical threat but also the societal indifference to antisemitism. These incidents amplify fears that European authorities may not be fully equipped or motivated to protect Jewish communities​.

In Israel, Jews are the majority, and their culture, religion, and heritage are central to the state. Jews are not hated just for being Jews.

A cultural and religious home

Israel represents the fulfillment of Jewish self-determination. For Jews facing ostracism or violence, emigration is not just an escape but a return to a homeland where their cultural and religious identity is celebrated. The ideological pull of Zionism, combined with practical incentives such as citizenship under the Law of Return, makes Israel a compelling option for those feeling increasingly marginalized in Europe.

The case for staying in Europe and the UK: Commitment to homeland

For many Jews in Europe and the UK, their families have lived in these countries for generations, contributing to the cultural, political, and economic fabric. Leaving would not only mean abandoning their heritage but also conceding to the forces of hatred and extremism. Many argue that standing firm against antisemitism sends a powerful message that bigotry will not dictate their lives.

Hope for change

Jewish communities have seen periods of intense persecution in the past but have also witnessed societal progress.

Europe’s post-Holocaust commitment to combating antisemitism, though imperfect, has led to legislation, education, and greater awareness. Remaining could help ensure these hard-won gains are not lost and that Europe continues to evolve into a safer place for minorities.

Risks of emigration

While Israel offers safety from antisemitism, it is not without its challenges. The country faces ongoing security threats from hostile neighbors and terrorist organizations. Moving to Israel, especially during periods of heightened conflict, may expose individuals to different kinds of risks, such as rocket attacks and military conscription. Additionally, integration into Israeli society can be challenging for Diaspora Jews unfamiliar with its culture or language.

Making a living in Israel can also be a real challenge, and has been the cause of many failed aliyah experiences.

Strategies for remaining in Europe and the UK

If Jews choose to stay, they must adopt strategies to address the rising tide of antisemitism:Education and dialogue: Engaging with non-Jewish communities to foster understanding and combat stereotypes is essential. This includes promoting Jewish and non-Jewish education and addressing misconceptions about Jewish history and Israel.

Increased security: Enhancing the physical security of Jewish institutions, such as synagogues and schools, is a practical measure to deter attacks. Collaboration with law enforcement and private security firms can offer additional layers of protection.

Visibility vs caution: Jewish communities must balance the need to proudly assert their identity with the risks of attracting hostility. Whether to “keep their heads down” or stand openly as Jews depends on local contexts and the level of threat.

The broader context: Is Europe fit for Jews?

The resurgence of antisemitism in Europe stems from multiple sources, including far-right nationalism, far-left anti-Zionism, and Islamist extremism. Each poses distinct challenges, requiring nuanced approaches. However, the convergence of these forces raises questions about the long-term viability of Jewish life on the continent.

Europe has institutions and legal frameworks designed to protect minorities. Although these appear to be failing Jews right now in many cases, those who remain must leverage these to fight for their rights and ensure that Europe does not regress into a state of intolerance.

The emotional and ethical dilemma

For Jews facing antisemitism, the decision to stay or leave is deeply personal. It is not just about physical safety but also emotional attachment to a place, the preservation of identity, and the desire to contribute to a better future. The trauma of historical expulsions and the Holocaust weighs heavily on such decisions, creating a powerful impetus to resist displacement.

However, the call of Zionism and the promise of a Jewish homeland remain strong. For many, Israel offers not just refuge but fulfillment—a place where they can live fully as Jews without fear.

In the end, it may boil down to the oft quoted words of American poet Robert Frost, “Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.”

The writer is a rabbi and physician who lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya, and is a cofounder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.