The New Uzbekistan: A Personal Perspective on the Higher Education Revolution in Central Asia

I recently had the privilege of accepting an invitation from Uzbekistan's Parliament, the "Oliy Majlis," to serve as an international observer representing Israel in their parliamentary elections. These elections, the seventh since independence and the first following the referendum held three years ago—mark a pivotal moment in the nation's development.

Uzbekistan has emerged as a leading nation in Central Asia, with a population approaching 40 million. Notably, approximately two-thirds of its citizens were born after the country declared independence 33 years ago, creating a distinctly young and dynamic demographic profile.

The nation's new political system exemplifies progressive governance: its 150-member parliament is elected through a dual system, with half the representatives chosen on an individual basis and half through party voting among five major parties spanning the political spectrum. A commitment to gender equality is enshrined in the system, requiring at least 40% of each party's candidates to be women.

In my role as an observer, I conducted thorough inspections at four polling stations in Samarkand. The elections adhered meticulously to local procedures and laws. The participation data is compelling: more than half of the residents (above age 21) possess voting rights, with women comprising 55% of voters. The average voter age of 47 years underscores the younger generation's significant influence in shaping the nation's trajectory.

From an academic standpoint, my in-depth visits to four higher education institutions in Tashkent and Samarkand revealed remarkable progress. The higher education sector has undergone extraordinary expansion: within just three years, the number of institutions doubled from approximately 100 to 200, many featuring international partnerships. Student enrollment has similarly doubled, and new faculties and research institutes have emerged in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Physics, Biochemistry, and Virology.

The academic facilities boast state-of-the-art technology, and the faculty includes international experts from Europe and the United States. The institutions' global outlook is further demonstrated through active participation in Erasmus programs, facilitating joint conferences, and exchange agreements for both students and faculty.

During discussions with senior leadership and academic administrators, I encountered significant enthusiasm for expanding cooperation with Israeli and international academic institutions. As both the president of an Israeli academic institution and a former citizen of Uzbekistan, I find the country's rapid development in recent years truly remarkable.

These advances, which combine a dedication to democratic values with substantial investment in education and research, signal a clear trajectory of renewal and growth. They establish a robust foundation for future academic collaboration between Israel and Uzbekistan.

I was particularly struck by how Uzbekistan's young generation exercises its democratic rights while maintaining a deep commitment to economic development, social stability, and regional cooperation. Their balanced approach—combining aspirations for progress with dedication to peace and coexistence—positions Uzbekistan for continued growth as a significant force in Central Asia.

Prof. Eduard Yakubov is the President of HIT Holon Institute of Technology.