Learn from Putin: Israel needs to Issue an ultimatum to Iran - opinion

After years of lessons showing that Hamas and Hezbollah remain undeterred, we now risk deluding ourselves about the real problem: Tehran.

A nation cannot sustain itself confined between its fences and shelters while tolerating the paralysis inflicted by a barrage of rockets that closes its skies. It's time to end procrastination and strike decisively at the heart of the threat.

Waiting for answers

Once again, negotiations are happening amid ongoing violence. We find ourselves waiting for answers while our people are being abducted, and we count the dead and wounded as if no lessons were learned from the unsuccessful talks with Hamas during previous conflicts. They fire, kill, and maim, yet between the whistle of rockets and their explosions, we continue to talk and wait.

At first, we waited for Yahya Sinwar to coordinate with his team in Qatar from the tunnels in Gaza to discuss the timing and conditions for releasing hostages. Next, we anticipated a statement from Hassan Nasrallah as he remained in his bunker, allowing our experts to analyze his intentions.

Now, we find ourselves waiting for Tehran to respond to a preliminary agreement in Lebanon. This process will likely take weeks, as it seems Iran operates on a timeline that moves at a leisurely pace.

Recent years have shown us that Israel often delays addressing existential risks until there are no other options left. Even more concerning is that this procrastination is frequently justified by comforting narratives, such as the belief that Hamas has been deterred, Hezbollah fears the IDF, and that our enemies lack strategic capacity.

Since the devastating realization of October 7, a new but equally flawed strategy has emerged: Handle Hamas first, then Hezbollah, followed by the Houthis—then, eventually, Iran. Meanwhile, we deceive ourselves into focusing on the serpent's tail while the head remains intact. It is vital to remember that even a decapitated snake can continue to move, driven by residual neural activity. To neutralize a snake, one must strike its head.

When speaking of the head, it is, of course, Iran—the architect of these threats. Tehran has attacked Israel with relative impunity, and while our forces damaged their radar infrastructure during airstrikes, the regime in Tehran remains operational.

The United States identified Iran as a major threat as far back as 1979, when the Islamic Revolution led to the hostage crisis involving 53 Americans. Today, Tehran's nuclear ambitions have cemented its status as the “inland taipan” of global geopolitics—a predator capable of catastrophic harm. While the US under Barack Obama sought reconciliation, the result was akin to grasping the snake's tail: painful and futile.

Israel must avoid repeating these mistakes. It is long overdue for decisive action against Iran, which remains the true adversary behind Hezbollah and Hamas. Israel had at least two opportunities to inflict significant blows on this tripartite network but settled for minor strikes instead.

Israel needs to issue an ultimatum

If Israel wants to avoid appearing as an unprovoked aggressor, it should issue a clear ultimatum to Iran's leadership: Order Hamas to release all hostages and compel Hezbollah to stand down or face severe consequences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin demonstrated a similarly bold approach by threatening nuclear retaliation against Ukrainian ballistic missiles—a strategy that, while controversial, has been effective in deterring direct threats.

Critics may warn that attacking Iran could trigger global escalation, and they may not be wrong. However, Israel cannot allow itself to remain vulnerable, paralyzed by the mere threat of missile strikes. The country must act to protect its sovereignty and its skies.

Recognizing the problem is only the first step. True change requires action—striking decisively at the root of the threat rather than continuously evading it.